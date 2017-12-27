Friday The 13th Hosting Double XP Event All Week

If you’ve been getting down on some campy horror goodness within Friday the 13th: the Game, then good news! The developers behind the title have announced that they are hosting a 10 day long Double XP event to help players level faster as they run screaming from Jason.

Who has two thumbs and likes to level up? 10 Days of Double XP for all players starts now. pic.twitter.com/YObcP0q1XY — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) December 24, 2017

The double XP also applies to the offline mode as well, which is a pretty awesome bonus for players that opt not to participate in the online aspects of the game. If you haven’t checked out what’s new in the world of Friday the 13th since the big update last week, here’s what’s new in the game including Virtual Cabin 2.0, offline bots, and more:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Virtual Cabin 2.0

The Virtual Cabin 2.0 is an improved and enlarged version of our ‘Virtual Cabin’ that was offered to fans on PC during development of the game. This latest Virtual Cabin has expanded upon the idea in just about every measurable way, with tons of major secrets hidden in every section of the house. The Virtual Cabin is something of a ‘dev diary’ and museum to Friday the 13th on the surface, however those that look deeper into the mystery of the cabin will be rewarded with secrets that are sure to send a shock wave through the entire Friday the 13th fanbase.

The Virtual Cabin 2.0 is free on PC with the latest update. The cabin is a single player addition to the game set in first person as players explore the cabin, as nothing is what it seems on the surface.

Offline Bots

Offline bots have been added to the game to allow for players to enjoy single player content. Offline bots work on every map of the game and is meant to be enjoyed by those not looking to play with others while still getting the Friday the 13th: The Game experience. Players will take control of Jason Voorhees as he stalks each camp looking for his counselor victims.

Shelly Finkelstein added as playable counselor

Franchise favorite and beloved character Shelly has been added to the game as a playable character. Shelly joins the game right away, so you won’t have to grind to unlock him! Those familiar with the films know that Shelly was directly responsible for bringing the famous Hockey Mask straight to Jason in the third movie! We’ve partnered with original actor Larry Zerner, who is reprising his role just for the game!

Additional Notes; Premium Kill Pack, Level Cap Increase and Holiday Bonuses for Fans

