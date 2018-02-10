Friday the 13th Game Devs Release Single Player Trailer

It’s Friday, which means there’s no better day to release a Friday the 13th: The Game trailer, and that’s exactly what the developers at Gun Media did. The game’s Single Player challenges are scheduled to release soon, at no cost to everyone who already owns the game. The new video is less of a trailer and more of a walk through, though, with Community Lead Daniel Nixon leading viewers though the tutorial mode.

Perfectly creepy in its quick presentation, the player, controlling Jason Voorhees, takes out two super tropey teenagers after they discuss their excitement for a party that night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out below:

Friday the 13th: The Game initially released back in October of last year, and the team at Gun Media have been providing updates ever since to encourage players back online. This is the first game that gives players the power to make their way through the franchise’s various movies as Voorhees himself, and along with the promised additional content that Nixon mentions in the video, there’s plenty to do in the shoes of cinema’s most famous slasher Here’s a little bit more about that from the game’s official Steam listing:

For the first time ever, you will have the opportunity to play as Jason Voorhees, the most famous killer in horror. Stalk your prey, ambush them whenever you see fit and strike fear in the hearts of so many hapless victims as you become the legend himself! Friday the 13th: The Game will include a variety of kills, new and familiar, that will help you set the tone for the Jason Voorhees that you want to be. You’ll even get to unlock various Jason incarnations from the movies! Jason will be equipped with a terrifying array of abilities, giving you the control of a hunter at the height of his game. These are his woods, and he knows them all too well. Jason will not only feed off the fear of his victims, but will become stronger as the night progresses. The darker the night, the more terrifying Jason becomes!

Friday the 13th: The Game is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.