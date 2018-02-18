Friday the 13th: The Game Is Adding Weapon Swapping for Jason

Friday the 13th: The Game’s Jason players will soon be able to swap out their weapons to those used by other Jason variations.

The feature was announced just a few days ago with a video to accompany the announcement that showed off the weapon changing feature in action. In the video, it starts out with Part 2 Jason using the spear weapon that Part 6 Jason usually carries, a scene that’s followed by similar weapon swaps.

As players might expect, swapping the weapons also appears to free up each Jason to use that weapon’s kills. This means that while the kills that were previously exclusive for each Jason were technically tied to the weapon and the character, they’re now only tied to the weapon that Jason players pick.

A description of the feature was provided by Friday the 13th: The Game’s community manager that explained some of the possibilities.

“Today we wanted to show you something that will be important to our fans who prefer to play as Jason,” the community manager said. “In the next update, and when you reach a sufficient progression level, you will be able to switch Jason’s weapon. Jason Part VII with a machete? Sure. Roy with a pig splitter? Go for it.”

Along with the weapon swap feature that’s coming in the next update, the devs also had another announcement that’ll excite PC players. Custom key-binding is finally coming to PC players, a feature that’s been requested more than once to assist left-handed players and others who just want to swap up their control scheme.

“With Jason being able to switch up his arsenal, we’re happy to let players know that custom key-binding is on the way for our PC players,” the announcement continued. “We know that this is something that you have wanted for a while now, and our left-handed players have certainly been asking us about, and we’re happy to implement this highly requested feature.”

A release date for the new update has not been revealed yet, but look for a full list of patch notes that include these changes and more closer to the time that the patch is ready.