Friday the 13th: The Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch

It was revealed earlier this year that Gun Media and Black Tower Studios were bringing their officially licensed third-person horror title based on a particularly popular movie franchise to the Nintendo Switch this year. We officially learned of the launch date back in June, and fans have been waiting ever since. Luckily, the wait hasn’t been terribly long for Friday the 13th: The Game players to be able to take their bloody action on the go as the title has officially made its way to the Nintendo Switch.

While there is already plenty of content in place for Friday the 13th: The Game players, there won’t be anything new added due to licensing issues. Thankfully, all of this content comes included in the Switch version, which is just the Ultimate Slasher Edition that is already available on other platforms.

In case you are not aware of what Friday the 13th: The Game is all about, here’s more:

“Friday the 13th: The Game is a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you. Friday the 13th: The Game will strive to give every single player the tools to survive, escape or even try to take down the man who cannot be killed. Each and every gameplay session will give you an entirely new chance to prove if you have what it takes not only to survive, but to best the most prolific killer in cinema history, a slasher with more kills than any of his rivals!

“Meanwhile, Jason will be given an array of abilities to track, hunt and kill his prey. Stalk from the shadows, scare your targets and kill them when the time is right in as brutal a fashion as you can imagine. Take control of the legendary killer that is Jason Voorhees and terrify those unfortunate enough to cross your path!”

Friday the 13th: The Game is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

