Friday the 13th: The Game Update Tackles Jason, New Map

Friday the 13th: The Game is looking to up the Jason horror factor with their latest update. With the title being a little more silent than usual in recent weeks, the developers over at IllFonic have just revealed their latest update plans on their official blog.

The latest patch dives into many complaints that players had about Jason, with more and more fans stating that there was just no horror in this horror game. The newest patch aims to fix that error so for those that are confused as to why it’s so easy to make Jason run away from you, good news – that’s being fixed.

“We are happy to announce, at no additional charge, a NEW Jason and map coming to Friday the 13th: The Game. Are you ready to revisit the Pinehurst Youth Development Center? Along with the new map is of course Roy -ahem- Jason Voorhees as he was seen in A New Beginning. This version of the king of slashers comes equipped with a deadly set of gardening shears and three new weapon kills to trim down any counselors that cross his path. Coming January 30th at no additional cost on Xbox One, PS4, and PC!”

Each Jason will be gaining a small speed increase – this is not so fast as to make it impossible for counselors to escape from a Jason player, but it is enough to make Jason feel more relentless.

Each Jason will start with 2 additional throwing knives.

Jason’s grab reach and radius have been looked at and reworked – this should help alleviate the issues players are reporting of counselors slipping through Jason’s fingers, while still retaining a fair grab range for counselor players.

Friday the 13th: The Game is a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you. Friday the 13th: The Game will strive to give every single player the tools to survive, escape or even try to take down the man who cannot be killed. Each and every gameplay session will give you an entirely new chance to prove if you have what it takes not only to survive, but to best the most prolific killer in cinema history, a slasher with more kills than any of his rivals!