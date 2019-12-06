Frosthaven Reveals First Two Character Classes

The upcoming Gloomhaven sequel Frosthaven’s first two character classes have been revealed. Cephlofair Games revealed the first two character classes for its upcoming game Frosthaven at Pax Unplugged today as part of the demo games being held at its booth. Cephlofair’s demo games use a Human Necromancer and the Quartyl Blink Blade. It’s unclear whether these will be Starter Classes or just classes that will eventually become available in Frosthaven. The demo game’s scenario utilized existing monsters (like the Bandit Archer) and new monsters like the Algox, which are yeti-like monsters related to the Inox seen in the first Gloomhaven game. You can see an early look at the classes in the tweet below:

Frosthaven is open for tourists. Booth 3131! pic.twitter.com/PagVejqOPu — Isaac Childres (@Cephalofair) December 6, 2019

Frosthaven is the long-awaited sequel to Gloomhaven, the award-winning 2017 board game that currently sits as the highest ranked game on BoardGameGeek, one of the top board game resources on the Internet. Gloomhaven offers a unique tabletop experience that combines RPG campaign elements with challenging scenarios built around hand management and balancing the needs to rest with forging ahead and slaughtering enemies.

While the new Frosthaven classes’ abilities are mostly unknown at the moment, we’ll note that the Necromancer was originally part of the upcoming Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion game and was described as a summoning class. When discussing the removal of the Necromancer from Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, creator Isaac Childres noted that “the issue was that summoning in general is a pretty fragile experience. You either manage your summons well, and they stay alive and do lots of damage and other cool stuff, or your summons get killed off as soon as you summon them, and you just feel crappy doing nothing. Managing summons requires a pretty good grasp of how monster AI works, and there were lots of other important considerations the Necromancer had to take into account to play well on top of that.”

Frosthaven‘s Kickstarter will launch in March and more information is expected to be released later this weekend.