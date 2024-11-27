Farming Simulator 25 Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A huge new update for Farming Simulator 25 has today been released for consoles and PC. Earlier this month, FS25 finally launched and has since been a big hit with players. Naturally, though, the game was released with some bugs that developer Giants Software has since been working to resolve. Now, today’s latest patch looks to do just that with a number of fixes that should greatly improve FS25.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.3 for Farming Simulator 25 is quite a sizable one. The majority of this patch is dedicated to fixing various issues that players have been coming across since release. In addition, patch 1.3 also makes some tweaks to Zielonka, Riverbend Springs, and Hutan Pantai. Lastly, a handful of new features have also been brought to FS25, primarily for those who play on PC.
If you’d like to see everything that has changed with today’s new Farming Simulator 25 update, you can view the full patch notes below.
Farming Simulator Update 1.3 Patch Notes
Improvements & Changes
- Fixed attacher position on Wifo HMZ 340/3000
- Fixed brushing horses in multiplayer
- Fixed bug preventing to pet the dog
- Fixed configurations of Elmers Super 7
- Fixed conveyor belt attachers not supporting cars and machines without 3 point hitch
- Fixed direct seeding after mulching or hail damage
- Fixed discharging of Lizard MKS 32
- Fixed effect of MKB-4TR in multiplayer
- Fixed fertilizing function of Novag T-Force
- Fixed footstep sounds on building collisions
- Fixed game freezing when using the Brielmaier windrower
- Fixed headers flying away from header trailers when placed from the wrong side
- Fixed Ignition lock issues with automatic motor start setting
- Fixed ignition lock not turning displays on in the ignition only state
- Fixed issues with fences blocking clients from joining multiplayer games
- Fixed issues with a few UI elements on non 16:9 aspect ratio displays
- Fixed MacDon FD250 spawning in the ground
- Fixed memory leak when plowing during Steering Assist calculation
- Fixed migrated singleplayer savegames in multiplayer causing problems with the guided tour
- Fixed migrated singleplayer savegames in multiplayer having incorrect farm slots available
- Fixed mirror reflections being too bright
- Fixed mirror reflections displaying the environment texture enlarged
- Fixed missing bonus on selling machines directly at the shop
- Fixed missing foilwrap on cotton round bales
- Fixed missing info in landscaping while out of money
- Fixed mission “balewraping” sometimes spawning outside the actual field
- Fixed mission “tree transport” showing and spawning incorrect machinery preview in multiplayer
- Fixed mission progress display incorrectly showing missions from other farms
- Fixed mission time not being displayed in multiplayer
- Fixed modhub search within the category view
- Fixed money being charged when selecting a fence without placing it
- Fixed multiplayer rejoin issue with AI worker
- Fixed not spawning at the farm’s owned farmhouse
- Fixed placeables position/rotation not being accurate on clients
- Fixed rice field flooding sync in multiplayer for clients
- Fixed screenshots not capturing while in menu
- Fixed sound not playing when filling the dog bowl
- Fixed spreading function of Bredal SG2000 on unowned farmland
- Fixed stone contracts respawning on the same field
- Fixed support for some Xbox Controller revisions
- Fixed tire tracks not being removed when covering a silage silo
- Fixed unloading of unfinished bales
- Fixed used market vehicles loading without wheels
- Fixed used market vehicles using invalid configurations
- Fixed water costs with the old windmill pump, it’s free now
- Fixed flickering of the screen on some GPUs in some situations
- Reduced RAM and VRAM usage
- Fixed support for Xbox wireless controller on MacOS
- Fixed sharpness setting with FSR3
- Updated to XeSS 1.3.1.32 to avoid crashes with XeSS on some GPUs
- Fixed shader compilation stutter when switching graphics settings without restarting
- Improved AI field worker on large fields
- Improved AI field worker waiting for trailer driver on corner cuts
- Improved AI field worker with various tractors / tools
- Improved AI Go-To worker in various locations and situations
- Improved bale textures
- Improved field course line colors in color blind mode
- Improved fillPlane visuals
- Improved line selection with steering assist on headlands
- Improved near and distance texture rendering for several crops
- Increased harvest rate of peas
- Increased harvest rate of poplar
- Increased profitability of ravaged trees
- Increased seeding rate for canola
- Reduced purchase price of the Anderson MERGEPRO 915
- Reduced tree transport contract profitability
Hutan Pantai
- adjusted clipDistances of various objects
- disabled the Go-To AI to utilize the Highway temporarily
- prevent Go-To AI driving through the concrete channel in the map center
- fixed fence without collision in the city
- fixed invisible rock near the temple
- fixed traffic coming through the wrong one way direction
- fixed various rocks without collision
- fixed various other smaller issues around the map
- removed main roads from buyable farmlands
Zielonka
- adjusted clipDistances of various objects
- fixed terrain clipping above the roads in various places
- fixed various other smaller issues around the map
Riverbend Springs
- added collisions to various props and smaller objects
- adjusted tree transport mission location
- fixed Go-To AI driving into building at sunflower farm
- fixed various other smaller issues around the map
- improved distance rendering of various objects / buildings
- improved traffic splines on multiple roads
- improved transitions in various spots to outside scenery
- improved winter visuals
- prevented swimming under the restaurant boat
- removed main roads from buyable farmlands
- Various stability improvements to prevent crashes
- Various technical adjustments to improve performance
- Various visual adjustments on several models
- Various text / translation adjustments
New additions:
- Added support for ARM based Windows computers (e.g. using Qualcomm Snapdragon X)
- Added support for CPUs without AVX2 support
- Added separate control of foliage LOD distance to allow larger foliage view distances without hurting the performance too much
- Color picker has been added for configurations in the shop to use completely custom colors and materials
- Construction screen now displays required materials for constructable buildings
- Crops in separate section in prices overview
- Front guard configuration for Pitts Trailers LT40-8L
- KUHN TWINE & NETWRAP are now available as branded consumables
- Lizard conveyor belt to pickup bulk material from ground
- Optional input action to toggle the steering assist lines
- Placeable lime station
- Steering sensitivity for gamepads has been adjusted and made vehicle speed dependent
- Sugarbeet harvesters can now also be used for beet root
- Various decorational objects have been added to the placeable menu
Modding
- Added custom shop offset support per config
- Added incomePerHour configuration for simplePlaceable
- Added log feedback on incorrectly registrated dependencies
- Added SeedTreater vehicle specialization
- Added various checks to avoid runtime errors and display a log message instead
- Fixed modded placeableVehicles crashing the game
- Fixed referencing custom wheel xml’s
- Improved documentation for engine script binding
- Fixed “New Mod from Game” feature in GIANTS Editor for maps
- Added Lua game sources used by GIANTS Studio to GIANTS and Microsoft Store version