Farming Simulator 25 Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A huge new update for Farming Simulator 25 has today been released for consoles and PC. Earlier this month, FS25 finally launched and has since been a big hit with players. Naturally, though, the game was released with some bugs that developer Giants Software has since been working to resolve. Now, today’s latest patch looks to do just that with a number of fixes that should greatly improve FS25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.3 for Farming Simulator 25 is quite a sizable one. The majority of this patch is dedicated to fixing various issues that players have been coming across since release. In addition, patch 1.3 also makes some tweaks to Zielonka, Riverbend Springs, and Hutan Pantai. Lastly, a handful of new features have also been brought to FS25, primarily for those who play on PC.

If you’d like to see everything that has changed with today’s new Farming Simulator 25 update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Improvements & Changes

Fixed attacher position on Wifo HMZ 340/3000

Fixed brushing horses in multiplayer

Fixed bug preventing to pet the dog

Fixed configurations of Elmers Super 7

Fixed conveyor belt attachers not supporting cars and machines without 3 point hitch

Fixed direct seeding after mulching or hail damage

Fixed discharging of Lizard MKS 32

Fixed effect of MKB-4TR in multiplayer

Fixed fertilizing function of Novag T-Force

Fixed footstep sounds on building collisions

Fixed game freezing when using the Brielmaier windrower

Fixed headers flying away from header trailers when placed from the wrong side

Fixed Ignition lock issues with automatic motor start setting

Fixed ignition lock not turning displays on in the ignition only state

Fixed issues with fences blocking clients from joining multiplayer games

Fixed issues with a few UI elements on non 16:9 aspect ratio displays

Fixed MacDon FD250 spawning in the ground

Fixed memory leak when plowing during Steering Assist calculation

Fixed migrated singleplayer savegames in multiplayer causing problems with the guided tour

Fixed migrated singleplayer savegames in multiplayer having incorrect farm slots available

Fixed mirror reflections being too bright

Fixed mirror reflections displaying the environment texture enlarged

Fixed missing bonus on selling machines directly at the shop

Fixed missing foilwrap on cotton round bales

Fixed missing info in landscaping while out of money

Fixed mission “balewraping” sometimes spawning outside the actual field

Fixed mission “tree transport” showing and spawning incorrect machinery preview in multiplayer

Fixed mission progress display incorrectly showing missions from other farms

Fixed mission time not being displayed in multiplayer

Fixed modhub search within the category view

Fixed money being charged when selecting a fence without placing it

Fixed multiplayer rejoin issue with AI worker

Fixed not spawning at the farm’s owned farmhouse

Fixed placeables position/rotation not being accurate on clients

Fixed rice field flooding sync in multiplayer for clients

Fixed screenshots not capturing while in menu

Fixed sound not playing when filling the dog bowl

Fixed spreading function of Bredal SG2000 on unowned farmland

Fixed stone contracts respawning on the same field

Fixed support for some Xbox Controller revisions

Fixed tire tracks not being removed when covering a silage silo

Fixed unloading of unfinished bales

Fixed used market vehicles loading without wheels

Fixed used market vehicles using invalid configurations

Fixed water costs with the old windmill pump, it’s free now

Fixed flickering of the screen on some GPUs in some situations

Reduced RAM and VRAM usage

Fixed support for Xbox wireless controller on MacOS

Fixed sharpness setting with FSR3

Updated to XeSS 1.3.1.32 to avoid crashes with XeSS on some GPUs

Fixed shader compilation stutter when switching graphics settings without restarting

Improved AI field worker on large fields

Improved AI field worker waiting for trailer driver on corner cuts

Improved AI field worker with various tractors / tools

Improved AI Go-To worker in various locations and situations

Improved bale textures

Improved field course line colors in color blind mode

Improved fillPlane visuals

Improved line selection with steering assist on headlands

Improved near and distance texture rendering for several crops

Increased harvest rate of peas

Increased harvest rate of poplar

Increased profitability of ravaged trees

Increased seeding rate for canola

Reduced purchase price of the Anderson MERGEPRO 915

Reduced tree transport contract profitability

Hutan Pantai

adjusted clipDistances of various objects

disabled the Go-To AI to utilize the Highway temporarily

prevent Go-To AI driving through the concrete channel in the map center

fixed fence without collision in the city

fixed invisible rock near the temple

fixed traffic coming through the wrong one way direction

fixed various rocks without collision

fixed various other smaller issues around the map

removed main roads from buyable farmlands

Zielonka

adjusted clipDistances of various objects

fixed terrain clipping above the roads in various places

fixed various other smaller issues around the map

Riverbend Springs

added collisions to various props and smaller objects

adjusted tree transport mission location

fixed Go-To AI driving into building at sunflower farm

fixed various other smaller issues around the map

improved distance rendering of various objects / buildings

improved traffic splines on multiple roads

improved transitions in various spots to outside scenery

improved winter visuals

prevented swimming under the restaurant boat

removed main roads from buyable farmlands

Various stability improvements to prevent crashes

Various technical adjustments to improve performance

Various visual adjustments on several models

Various text / translation adjustments

New additions:

Added support for ARM based Windows computers (e.g. using Qualcomm Snapdragon X)

Added support for CPUs without AVX2 support

Added separate control of foliage LOD distance to allow larger foliage view distances without hurting the performance too much

Color picker has been added for configurations in the shop to use completely custom colors and materials

Construction screen now displays required materials for constructable buildings

Crops in separate section in prices overview

Front guard configuration for Pitts Trailers LT40-8L

KUHN TWINE & NETWRAP are now available as branded consumables

Lizard conveyor belt to pickup bulk material from ground

Optional input action to toggle the steering assist lines

Placeable lime station

Steering sensitivity for gamepads has been adjusted and made vehicle speed dependent

Sugarbeet harvesters can now also be used for beet root

Various decorational objects have been added to the placeable menu

Modding