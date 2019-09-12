Persona 5 Royal Opening Movie Revealed

The full extent of the changes coming to Persona 5 Royal is currently unclear, but one thing that we can now be certain on is that the opening movie for the new iteration is absolutely as stylish and cinematic as the base game. The new opening movie premiered online this week, and while it’s incredible different from the original, it absolutely nails the same vibe.

As you can see in the opening movie, which is embedded above, the same colorful imagery present in the original opening movie is kept, but the actual actions are entirely different. Interestingly, the opening movie only briefly focuses on the new playable character, noted gymnast Kasumi Yoshizawa, and basically separates her from the rest of the cast for the entirety of her appearance. This doesn’t necessary mean anything for the plot of the game, but it’s notable regardless.

Other known changes set for Persona 5 Royal include new characters, gameplay features, and even more interaction with the Phantom Thieves. Additionally, developer ATLUS teased that there will be a never-before-seen third semester that takes place at the game’s school, meaning even more content for folks to play around with. Given that the game is releasing in Japan in October, antsy fans won’t have to wait long to figure out everything that’s new.

What do you think about the new version of the game's opening movie? Are you excited to pick up Persona 5 Royal when it comes out in North America next year? Or have you already plugged more than enough hours into the original?

Persona 5 Royal is scheduled to release in Japan on October 31st. Though there’s no definitive release date, it has been announced that the new game will come west in Spring 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Persona 5 Royal right here.