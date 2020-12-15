Funimation Is Now Available on the Nintendo Switch

✖

After first announcing it was coming to the console yesterday, the anime streaming app Funimation is now officially available on the Nintendo Switch. Notably, the Nintendo Switch version marks the latest design for the Funimation app, and while the download itself is free, a Funimation Premium subscription is required to watch via the app on the Nintendo Switch.

As was noted in the initial announcement, this makes Funimation the only anime streaming app on the Nintendo Switch. Competitors like Crunchyroll (though not for long will it be considered such) do not have a presence on the popular video game console. Hulu, which includes some anime in its catalog, is also available for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch. Refreshing new look for the Funimation App. Together at last. Now available! 🎮🤩📺 Check it out: https://t.co/x0h24ozdl8 pic.twitter.com/vB3nScNwY5 — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 15, 2020

"We will always go where the community wants their anime, and Funimation is 100% committed to listening to and servicing fans on every platform. When Nintendo Switch was a possibility in front of us, we were a resounding 'absolutely' with the opportunity to further serve fans," said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Funimation, as part of the original announcement. "Our teams approached the partnership with a shared goal to create a uniquely engaging app experience built for anime fans. That passionate approach paid off with a compelling and immersive touchpoint that was purpose-built specifically for our audience."

The Funimation app is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop right here. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite themselves are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here. If you haven't signed up for Funimation, you can try it out here.

