Funko Fusion Developer Says Any Playable Character Can be Transformed into The Thing

When Funko Fusion releases later this year, the video game will feature a number of characters spanning iconic movies and franchises. John Carpenter's The Thing is one example, and players can expect to see an entire level based on the iconic horror film. In a new Xbox Wire blog post, 10:10 Games design director Arthur Parsons went into detail about bringing the world of The Thing to life, and the steps that were taken to make the experience authentic to the film. Interestingly, Parsons reveals that all of the game's playable characters can be infected, with their appearance getting a gruesome redesign as a result.

"Playable characters can be infected at any time, transforming their appearance into something outright terrifying, bringing a sense of unpredictability to the experience," writes Parsons. "In Funko Fusion, you can play as a range of characters from a variety of well-known franchises, and each can be transformed into The Thing — so watch out!"

Staying True to a Classic Horror Film

Funko Fusion will feature characters from franchises like Jurassic Park, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Chucky, M3GAN, and more, so there could be some really wild looking transformations as characters get infected. Unfortunately, Parsons did not go into further detail in this regard, so we might have to wait until the game's release to learn more. Of course, fans of The Thing can also stick to characters from that movie, as R.J. MacReady, Nauls, and M.T. Garry will all appear.

Seeing how Funko Fusion translates R-rated horror franchises into a game that's rated T for Teen is going to be very interesting. Throughout the Xbox Wire blog post, Parsons goes into detail about the efforts that were made to stay true to The Thing, and offer an experience that feels authentic for fans of the film. Players can expect to see "foes turn into alien-like versions of themselves, with tendrils trailing from their mouths and bulging eyeballs popping out." Since we already know how the events of the movie play out, it will be interesting to see if the section based on The Thing can maintain some of the tension and mystery that the film pulled off so well. If 10:10 Games can do just that, that alone could be worth the price of admission!

Funko Fusion Release Date and Platforms

Funko Fusion is set to release September 13th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With that release date just a few months away, we should learn a lot more about the game in the coming weeks, and hopefully get more insight into how the developers are adapting all of these different franchises into one whole.

Are you excited for Funko Fusion? Which property are you excited to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!