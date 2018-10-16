Funko’s ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Pop Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

The merchandising push for Disney’s upcoming Kingdom Hearts III game from Square Enix has been heating up in recent weeks, and now Funko has chimed in with a big wave of Pop Figures, Mystery Minis, Pop Keychains, and Pop Pens!

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the Kingdom Hearts 3 Funko Pop lineup, you can get down to the business of pre-ordering right here. The entire standard lineup is available with shipping slated for November. It includes Sora, Riku, Mickey, Vanitas and Solider Heartless as well as Sora, Goofy and Donald from the in-game world of Monsters Inc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as exclusive Kingdom Hearts 3 Pop figures are concerned, look for Sora (Drive Form) at Best Buy, Sora (Dual Blasters) at GameStop, and Sora in Toy Story form at Hot Topic in the late October / November timeframe.

Outside of the Pop figures you can also grab Pop Pens featuring Sora, Mickey, Shadow Heartless and Sora (Monsters Inc.), Pop Keychains featuring Sora and Shadow Heartless, and Mystery Minis series with Sora, Riku, Mickey, Vanitas, Mage Heartless and much more. All of these items are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for November / December.

Another awesome Kingdom Hearts product that arrived recently are these Keyblade replicas from PDP. Sora’s Kingdom Key is an awesome-looking, full-size (35-inch) EVA foam replica with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion that you can order on Amazon (currently backordered) for only $34.99 (13% off). That is significantly cheaper than the Bandai Tamashii Nations Proplica version that sold for $185 at release and now fetches $250 to $400 on eBay (though it did have built-in sounds and lights).

PDP has also produced a GameStop exclusive version of Mickey’s Realm of Darkness Kingdom Key D Keyblade that you can pre-order right here for $39.99 with a release date set for December 1st. It’s the dark counterpoint to Sora’s Kingdom Key, and features a gold crown blade and silver hilt.

On a related note, don’t forget that Square Enix is finally bringing Kingdom Hearts III to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25th. Standard, Deluxe, and digital versions of the game are available to pre-order on Amazon now with a $10 Prime credit. The official synopsis for the game reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.