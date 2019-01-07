Funko Launches New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Pop, Vynl, and 5 Star Figures

Funko has launched their second wave of merch for Disney / Square Enix’s upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 game, and the standard lineup includes fancy 5 Star figures of Sora, Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and Soldier Heartless (Sora from Monsters Inc. will be a GameStop exclusive). It also includes a Vynl Sora and Shadow Heartless 2-pack. These figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, January 7th.

Unfortunately, this wave is light on Kingdom Hearts 3 Pop figures with news that exclusive Pop versions of Sora from Monsters Inc. will hit Target and BoxLunch in the coming months. However, if you’re missing Pop figures from the previous wave, you’ll want to grab them right here at Walmart since many of them are on sale for only $8.78 at the moment. Keep in mind that free 2-day shipping is triggered with orders of $35 or more.

On a related note, PDP has produced a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts that’s made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can reserve one on Amazon right now for $39.99. It’s on backorder, so get in line for one before the ship date gets pushed out further.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Kingdom Hearts 3 yet, several editions are available to pre-order on Amazon with a $10 Prime credit. The game is slated for release on January 29th.

The official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts 3 reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

