Funko Launches New Crash Bandicoot Pops and Mini Rides

Funko has launched a new wave of Crash Bandicoot Pop figures, but they were actually overshadowed a bit by a series of Mini Rides from Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

The Pop figure collection includes a new Crash, Tiny Tiger, and Nitros Oxide while the Mini lineup features Coco, Neo Cortex, Nitros Oxide, Polar, Riper Roo, and Crash Bandicoot. You can pre-order the new Crash Bandicoot Funko lineup right here with shipping slated for September. Note that the Minis are available in a random 4-pack, display case, or a monster Master Carton that includes 72-individually packaged figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko opened up pre-orders for their new Funkoverse strategy board game lineup at Gen Con 2019 yesterday. The first wave of games includes 3-inch Pop figures of characters from DC Comics, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and The Golden Girls in packs of two and four. These sets are playable as standalone games, or they can be combined. Each character has their own unique abilities, and it will be your job to come up with a strategy to best utilize these abilities to emerge victorious in a head-to-head Pop battle across four game scenarios.

Note that the 3-inch Pops figures are exclusive to Funkoverse sets, which might be enough of an excuse for collectors to pick them up. You can pre-order the entire Funkoverse collection right here with shipping slated for October.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.