Funko Adds Squirtle to Their Pokemon Pop Lineup

It’s been four months since Funko announced a new Pop figure in the Pokemon lineup, but it appears that they’re trying to steal some Prime Day thunder with the debut of a very adorable Squirtle! So, take a break from scouring the deals on Amazon to get your pre-order in for the Squirtle Pop. It will be on your doorstep in September.

If you don’t already have the Charmander and Bulbasaur Pop figures, you can grab them on Amazon right here. While you’re at it, you might want to grab the two exclusives they’ve launched as part of their Prime Day festivities…

Indeed, Funko and Amazon have teamed up to release some Prime Day exclusive Pops, and this Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure is the crown jewel. It measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here just so you can get one. The same goes for the second Prime Day Pop figure below.

The second Prime Day exclusive is this this SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th.

