G4's Revival Has People Excited to See Their Favorite Shows Again
G4 is coming back in some form, and even though we don’t know what that’ll look like yet, people are still plenty excited for it to happen. Shows like Attack of the Show and X-Play were go-to destinations for gaming news and entertainment while the G4 TV network was in its prime, but they went away along with the channel itself when all the programming ended. We’ve seen hints of some of these shows returning as part of G4’s revival which led to the inevitable requests and theories about what kinds of content we’d see and what should possibly stay off the channel this time.
The return of G4 was teased on social media with just one video hinting at a 2021 comeback. We saw the same teaser shared by revived Twitter accounts for both Attack of the Show and X-Play, each of those part of the core programming for G4 back in its prime.
We never stopped playing. pic.twitter.com/fKJSvL9uaZ— G4TV (@G4TV) July 24, 2020
Since then, people have been putting forth their own theories and questions about G4 coming back. Will it come back as a network TV station, an online-only channel, or some sort of hybrid? How will it stack up against VENN, another network already planning its own block of gaming content across different platforms? It's also been pointed out that the G4 as people knew it from before would be quite dated if it came back in exactly the same form it was known for, so how will it adapt? And perhaps the biggest question of all, what shows and the people known for hosting them will or won’t be returning?
We don’t have answers to many of those questions right now, but that hasn’t stopped people from being excited about whatever is to come. Keep an eye on more teasers to share more about what’s happening, but until we get those, you can take part in the excitement by checking out some of the initial reactions to the G4 teasers below.
For G4 Newcomers
Holy shit! If you don’t know #G4 I’m sorry for you Kiddos.
G4 was a tv network dedicated to Gaming and Tech in the early 2000’s- mid 2010’s with shows like!
X-Play = Game reviews— lil Toasty (@lilToastyToast) July 24, 2020
Cheat! = tips and cheats on games
Attack of the Show = Game news/ Tech Talk https://t.co/7djndaAdsU
Who's Involved?
This could be good. It could be bad. But, really, I wanna know if @Attack (Kevin Pereira), @oliviamunn, @AdamSessler and @MorganWebb are involved... They're what sold me on G4. https://t.co/KnmqQDsE6c— PaJamas (@mooklepticon) July 24, 2020
Is It Really Happening?!
Holy shit G4 is coming back??!!! pic.twitter.com/n86lObpKes— Ace Trainer Jen (@TheLunari) July 24, 2020
Two Shows to Look Forward to
G4 IS COMING BACK AND BRINGING BACK X-PLAY AND ATTACK OF THE SHOW AND HOLY FUCK IM EXCITED!!!!— EDfromPODVANDAM (@PodVanDam) July 24, 2020
Remember This Show?
Oh ya anyone remember Code Monkeys? They should bring back this show for G4 ;-; pic.twitter.com/FqIDcJpThD— Jon @AC New Horizons (@Armydude206) July 24, 2020
One Possible Outcome...
When G4 comes back and it’s hosted by screaming YouTubers and is about interviewing pro Fortnite players — Big Boss | Balvin $5000 (@LordBalvin) July 24, 2020
When You Hear About the Return
X-Play, Attack of the Show G4 veteran fans rising from their bunkers hearing about the channel coming back pic.twitter.com/W0aEA2kKfa— BLACK LIVES MATTER - Bodacious (@BrandonOnBrand) July 24, 2020
Maybe Leave These Shows Out
Yeah g4 is coming back but I hope they are not coming back with this dog shit again. I remember near its last few years we could get nothing but cops, cheaters, campus pd, from the morning to to like 2 or some shit, once 6 pm hit, it was nothing but this shit again pic.twitter.com/R4tV4PqmRB— Raggy (@Raggy_5B) July 24, 2020
Much Has Changedprev
