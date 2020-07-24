G4's Revival Has People Excited to See Their Favorite Shows Again

G4 is coming back in some form, and even though we don’t know what that’ll look like yet, people are still plenty excited for it to happen. Shows like Attack of the Show and X-Play were go-to destinations for gaming news and entertainment while the G4 TV network was in its prime, but they went away along with the channel itself when all the programming ended. We’ve seen hints of some of these shows returning as part of G4’s revival which led to the inevitable requests and theories about what kinds of content we’d see and what should possibly stay off the channel this time.

The return of G4 was teased on social media with just one video hinting at a 2021 comeback. We saw the same teaser shared by revived Twitter accounts for both Attack of the Show and X-Play, each of those part of the core programming for G4 back in its prime.

Since then, people have been putting forth their own theories and questions about G4 coming back. Will it come back as a network TV station, an online-only channel, or some sort of hybrid? How will it stack up against VENN, another network already planning its own block of gaming content across different platforms? It's also been pointed out that the G4 as people knew it from before would be quite dated if it came back in exactly the same form it was known for, so how will it adapt? And perhaps the biggest question of all, what shows and the people known for hosting them will or won’t be returning?

We don’t have answers to many of those questions right now, but that hasn’t stopped people from being excited about whatever is to come. Keep an eye on more teasers to share more about what’s happening, but until we get those, you can take part in the excitement by checking out some of the initial reactions to the G4 teasers below.