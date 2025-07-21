5 Upcoming Gacha Games You Need to Keep an Eye On

In today’s post-Genshin gaming sphere, the gacha game genre has become incredibly saturated with new titles, many of which are of exceptionally high quality, even when compared to other AAA games outside the genre. No longer are gacha games viewed as simple, low-effort mobile money sinks. Studios across the globe have begun investing in quality storytelling, high-fidelity visuals, and combat systems that rival, or even overshadow, more traditional console experiences.

With this new gold standard firmly in place, the competition has grown fierce. More and more games are throwing their hats into the ring, each trying to innovate on a genre that is no longer niche, but global. And while the flood of new titles can feel overwhelming, there are a few gems on the horizon that stand out. The following are projects with the potential to shake up the landscape just as much as Genshin Impact once did, and have shown gameplay.

1) Arknights: Endfield

Arknights: Endfield is easily one of the most unique upcoming gacha games you can set your eyes on. Developed by Hypergryph, Endfield is an RPG that combines the tactical, party-based combat akin to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with heavy management systems similar to titles like Satisfactory. It’s an ambitious leap from the tower-defense roots of the original Arknights, aiming to deliver a full 3D world with equally strategic depth.

Players will get to explore Talos-II, a dangerous alien world where building infrastructure and automating resources is of considerable importance. Your base is your life in Endfield, and almost every other important gameplay mechanic revolves around it in some way. There’s an almost RTS-like layer to the gameplay loop that emphasizes long-term progression, rewarding players who plan intelligently and optimize their operations. Think less “daily grind” and more “interconnected systems working in harmony.”

Arknights: Endfield has already had two closed beta sessions but does not have an officially set release date. However, there have been numerous rumors that suggest a possible August 2025 release. Whether that release occurs remains to be seen, but you’ll want to keep a close eye on this one if you’re looking for a truly unique title in the gacha space.

2) Azur Promilia

Azur Promilia is shaping up to be a standout in the gacha gaming landscape, blending action with creature collection as its primary focus. Dubbed a “Creature Companionship Fantasy World RPG”, Azur Promilia promises players a rich fantasy experience with a large open world, comparable in size and scope to something akin to Genshin Impact, to explore along with numerous unique creatures to collect.

As with most gacha games, you’ll also be collecting new characters consistently as you progress through the game’s world. Developer Manjuu Network Technology has additionally stated that all collectible characters in this upcoming title are female, due to the developer’s affinity toward creating said female characters. Considering that Manjuu Network Technology is also responsible for Azur Lane, an already released gacha title with an all-female cast, their direction with Azur Promilia makes complete sense.

While Azur Promilia does not currently have a release date, you can currently pre-register on the title’s main website. There is also an upcoming closed beta that will shed further light title’s contents.

3) Neverness to Everness

Neverness to Everness might be one of the most daring and genre-defying gacha games on the horizon. From the very first reveal, it has made no attempt to hide its influences, blending elements of both Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves with the chaotic open-world freedom and urban sandbox energy of Grand Theft Auto. It’s a combination that, on paper, shouldn’t work. But based on the available gameplay footage, Neverness to Everness looks surprisingly cohesive and packed with potential.

Developed by Hotta Studio, the minds behind MMO gacha Tower of Fantasy, Neverness to Everness leans heavily into supernatural fantasy with a strong urban setting. The characters ooze personality with slick, nice-to-look-at animations, each with a strong sense of identity. The world itself appears alive, filled with culture, with many hidden layers to explore, much like you’d find in a Grand Theft Auto title. Most notably and promptly featured, verticality, environmental traversal, and urban interactivity all give Neverness to Everness a feeling unlike any other gacha game to date.

While there is no known release date for Neverness to Everness, the title has had two closed betas with solid player reception, meaning this one game you’ll want to keep on your radar.

4) Silver Palace

One of the newer gacha games announced on this list, Silver Palace is one of the most intriguing upcoming gacha titles, blending stylish action RPG combat with deep detective work and a mystery-driven narrative. Combined with the character design’s sharp anime aesthetic, the visual flair of Silver Palace appears incredibly impressive.

Set in a dense, Victorian metropolis, Silver Palace casts players as the Detective, and players can expect to participate in investigative segments that are somewhat reminiscent of the detective mechanics found in the Batman Arkham franchise. According to early gameplay footage, players will need to read environments carefully, making informed decisions while solving puzzles and mysteries, all the while utilizing the title’s flashy action-based combat system to deal with occasional supernatural threats. Silver Palace is certainly an unusual fusion of action-RPG combat balanced by narrative-driven investigative gameplay.

Developed by Silver Studio, Silver Palace currently doesn’t have a confirmed release date, having been recently announced just a few months ago. However, the buzz surrounding its early footage has steadily grown its interest. This is definitely another title to keep your eye on.

5) Duet Night Abyss

Duet Night Abyss is a high-speed action RPG that wears its inspirations proudly, particularly from Warframe. With its fluid movement system and acrobatic combat design, the game makes it clear that mobility is highly important to its gameplay. Players can bullet jump, wall-run, and chain stylish attacks with precision and flair, giving combat a sense of velocity and weight rarely seen in the gacha space.

Developed by HK Hero Entertainment Games, Duet Night Abyss is built around a dual-character system, where players control two protagonists with unique combat styles and narrative perspectives. This duality is central to both gameplay and narrative. From a gameplay standpoint, players will be able to collect several types of weapons and swap seamlessly between melee and ranged loadouts. Like every gacha on this list, you’ll also be collecting new characters with various abilities to further customize your playstyle.

Duet Night Abyoss has already gone through at least two closed beta phases, and impressions from early testers have been largely positive. Even so, the title does not currently have a confirmed release date.

Whether you’re a longtime gacha enthusiast or just getting started, these five upcoming titles prove that the future of gacha is anything but stale. These five titles all showcase bold ambitions and innovations from developers looking to spawn the next best gacha in the space. Each is aiming to refine what a gacha game can be, and they’re all absolutely worth following with great interest.