Two Game Boy Classics Reportedly Getting Remastered on Nintendo Switch

According to a new report, not one, but two Game Boy classics are getting remastered and released on the Nintendo Switch, where they will be exclusives for the platform. One of these Game Boy games is specifically a Game Boy Color game, while the other, its sequel, is a Game Boy Advance game.

The first of these two games released all the way back in 1999. In the final year of the 20th century, Nintendo fans were likely busy playing Super Smash Bros, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Donkey Kong 64, Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, Mario Golf, Beetle Adventure Racing, Rayman 2: The Great Escape, Resident Evil 2, or still playing 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The late 90s was a great time for Nintendo fans.

A game that also came out that year was Driver, from Reflections Interactive and GT Interactive. However, in 1999 it was only available via PS1. It wasn’t until a year later it came to Game Boy Color. Likewise, its sequel, Driver 2 released in 2000, but only on PS1. Nintendo fans couldn’t play it until 2002, when it was ported to Game Boy Advance.

For those that know nothing about the action-driving games, the first one was one of the best games of 1999. Unfortunately, the sequel wasn’t nearly as good, not at least according to critics, which gave the second game a 62 on Metacritic, down considerably from the 87 the first game received.

The Driver series — which got five more releases — has been dormant since 2011, when Ubisoft, who now owns the series, released Driver: Renegade 3D on the 3DS. And it was not very good, as evident by its terrible 48 on Metacritic.

While the more modern games don’t have a place in the heart of many, the older PS1 and Game Boy games do. To this end, many are going to be excited if the aforementioned report is true.

According to PH Brazil, Nintendo and Ubisoft have come together to remaster both Driver and Driver 2 for the Nintendo Switch. More than this, the pair of remasters are apparently close. More specifically, they are said to be scheduled to release sometime in 2025 before the Nintendo Switch 2.

Whether this is true or not, only time will tell, but PH Brazil has proven reliable in the past. Likewise, he has also been off the mark in the past as well, so remember to take this information with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo nor Ubisoft have commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don’t suspect this to change for a couple different reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.