Game Dev Tycoon Comes to Android Next Week



Greenheart Games announced today that Game Dev Tycoon, the isometric business management game that first hit the market back in 2012, will be arriving on Android phones at the end of this month. The announcement follows what the studio calls a “great reception” on iOS, opening up the game to yet another platform and a new player base. Game Dev Tycoon, much like all other Tycoon-style games, puts players in control of their own game studio, building it from the ground-up. For those out of the loop, check out the trailer below:

All it takes is organization, effort, and some very creative ideas, which the game helps boost with a savvy 80’s throwback feel. Here are all of its major features, according to the studio:

Relive the early days of game development, build a world-class team, design best-selling games, research new technologies and make your mark on the games industry.

Start a game studio on your own in the 80s, and grow it into a world industry leader

Create your own games, mixing-and-matching genres, topics and platforms

Hire, manage and promote your development team (but beware of crunch!)

Open your own R&D lab and become an industry leader

Try out a new challenge with the “Pirate Mode”: will you use DRM to keep afloat, at the risk of angering players?

Design best-selling games by creating your own game engines, combining the best topics and genres, and choosing their platform and audience for each game – from small games to big publishing deals.

The game presents more than enough challenges to keep a player occupied for a while, heightening the drama with Pirate Mode and pushing players to make big, drastic decisions at integral moments.

The game’s early Android beta saw numbers that its official blog detailed as “astonishing,” with 1,300 applications within the first three hours of the beta’s announcement. In total, 2,500 players signed up to try the game out on Android before release. The numbers from the game’s iOS sales are way more impressive, totalling out to $241,615 in less than two months.

Game Dev Tycoon is available on Pc, Mac, Linux, and iOS. The Android version arrives on January 31st.