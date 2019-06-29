New Game of Thrones Strategy RPG Announced

Today, Behavior Interactive, GAEA, and HBO announced Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, a new mobile collectible strategy RPG based on the popular TV show. To accompany the announcement, the trio have released the game’s first ever trailer, showing off a little bit of the game in action. According to an official press release, the game will release sometime this year via Google Play and the App Store. There’s no word how much it will cost, but pre-registrations are being taken on the game’s official website.

In the game, players command a castle of the Night’s Watch and need to defend Westeros and recruit unique characters from around the Seven Kingdoms and beyond. The game is set a few decades before the events of the TV show, just after Lord Commander Brynden Rivers disappeared while ranging beyond the wall.

The game comes featuring an in-game interface that uses the mysterious powers of the Weirdwood Trees to move through history and visit key moments in time. This allows players to collect different costumed versions of characters like Tormund Giantsbane, Jaimie Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more across various game events. You can then use these characters in many gameplay modes, including combat, a first for a game in this genre, according to Behavior Interactive.

“We have been fans of Game of Thrones since the beginning and are incredibly excited to deliver the epic scope of that world into the palm of player’s hands as an innovative strategy game,” said Wayne Meazza, Executive Vice President, Behaviour Interactive.

“From the beginning, we knew we wanted to bring something unique to Game of Thrones fans,” added Justin Jones, Creative Director, Behaviour Interactive. “We believe we’ve designed an experience that blends an original narrative, robust collection strategy and deep squad combat into a next-generation AAA game on mobile.”

“Now that the full televised story of Game Of Thrones is complete, we are excited to launch a new gaming experience which will offer fans a deeper interaction with their favorite show. Game Of Thrones Beyond the Wall will tell new stories, revisit old ones and expand the fan experience for anyone who’s not yet ready to leave Westeros behind.” further added Jeff Peters, VP of Licensing & Retail, HBO.

Again, there’s no word of a release date, but you can pre-register, which nets you bonuses when the game launches.