New Game of Thrones Gaming Chairs Announced by Secretlab and HBO

Game of Thrones fans who spend their time playing games when they’re not watching HBO’s show have a new line of gaming chairs to satisfy their fandom. In a Game of Thrones collaboration between Secretlab and HBO, the two companies announced recently a line of limited-edition chairs featuring three of the most prominent houses from the show. The Stark, Lannister, and Targaryen houses are each represented with different chairs that match the faction’s color schemes and their unique sigils.

Secretlab, the creators of all different types of gaming and office chairs of both the themed and traditional varieties, revealed the new chairs earlier in the week with posts like the one below that previewed the three chairs. If you’re familiar with the different houses’ color schemes and symbols, you’ll know right away which chair is for which house. A better look at them can be seen through Secretlab’s promo page that includes the entire line of Game of Thrones chairs.

Each of the three chairs are available in either the Omega or Titan lines of products, according to Secretlab’s site. The Omega chairs start at $389 each while the Titan chairs are a bit more and are available for $429 each. All of the chairs are available to pre-order now with estimated ship dates of mid-July if not earlier.

“On top of having an epic storyline, Game of Thrones’ aesthetics and art direction are both unprecedented and phenomenal,” Ian Alexander Ang, CEO and co-founder of Secretlab said about the new line of chairs. “Our designers, being huge fans of its aesthetics, came up with a few GoT concepts that looked so amazing that we had to reach out for a collaboration involving our award-winning chairs. GoT fans can now watch the much-awaited Season 8, repping their favourite houses, while reclined on our ultra-comfortable chairs.”

You can catch all types of Game of Thrones coverage straight from us by heading here, and the full line of the new chairs can be seen on Secretlab’s site.

