New Game of Thrones Game Has a Free Demo That’s Playable Right Now

George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire was adapted into HBO’s Game of Thrones and has since become a massive success. Fans loved the detailed look into the world, full of scheming noble houses and mysterious magic. While the books and television shows have been huge hits, a video game adaptation has failed to capture the same fire. However, a new game set within the world of Game of Thrones and Westeros has been announced, and players will get to try it out for free before its planned release. However, there is only a limited time to play the demo for this upcoming Game of Thrones game.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is being developed and produced by Netmarble and lets players dive into the world of Westeros like never before. The demo is the perfect way to experience it, and many have already jumped in.

The demo for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is available as part of the ongoing Steam Next Fest, home to numerous demos. The Steam Next Fest lasts from February 24th until March 3rd, ending at 10 AM PST. This gives fans a little over a week to enjoy Game of Thrones: Kingsroad and see what the future of Game of Thrones is like.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a story-driven action adventure RPG. Players choose from one of three classes and play as the illegitimate child of House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad aims to immerse players in the complex political atmosphere and danger of Westeros.

While Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is story-driven, it is completely co-op, allowing players to quest together across the Seven Kingdoms. Combining the three classes together will let players take on the many threats in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, whether they are men or worse.

The demo will give fans a brief look at the content of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, teasing what they can expect in the full release. Since the demos release, the developer has already updated the demo to address player feedback and fix various issues. It’s likely too early to tell how the game will be received on launch, but the developer has shown it is listening to players and the community.

While Game of Thrones: Kingsroad does feature characters from the show, such as Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly, Netmarble will likely feature its own spin on the iconic tale. Certain events will likely be present, but given the nature of the adaptation, fans should expect different outcomes and consider Game of Thrones: Kingsroad a parallel version.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set to release in Q2 2025, but no exact date has been shared. Netmarble has revealed it will be free to play and will be available on mobile devices, such as iOS and Android, and PC. No plans for a console release have been shared at this time, but this may change before launch or come as a post-launch port.