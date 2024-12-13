New Game of Thrones Game Announced

The Kingdom of Westeros is back and in a whole new way. Officially announced at The Game Awards, Game of Thrones is getting a new video game, This time, it’s for mobile devices. Netmobile and HBO have announced a collaboration to create Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, which will launch next year.

As per the official description, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a mobile open-world RPG set within the kingdom of Westeros. You’ll be able to choose your class from three options: Assassin, Sellsword, and Knight. From there, you’ll roam around the iconic lands and engage in manual skill-based combat. Furthermore, you’ll come across some familiar faces like Jamie Lannister, Lord Varys, and the boy who knows nothing, Jon Snow.

HBO’s Game of Thrones is one of the channel’s most popular shows, eclipsing that of The Sopranos and The West Wing. The show, based on George R.R Martin’s popular book series, follows an ensemble cast competing to take over the highly-sought after Iron Throne, which has been left vacant. While the show mostly focuses on the Stark family, other families like the Lannisters get their time in the spotlight. The show is one of HBO’s most acclaimed, as, over it’s seven seasons, has won 59 Emmys out of it’s 164 total nominations.

This is not the first time Game of Thrones has been brought into gaming. Coincidentally, Game Award favorite Telltale Games did their interpretation of the series at the height of it’s popularity in 2014. The game, called Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series, had six episodes, with it’s last coming out in 2015. However, this looks to be the closest to the TV series, basing the looks on the actors in it like Kit Harrington and Nikolas Costeau-Waldou.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will launch on iOS and Android in 2025.