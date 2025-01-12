Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Surprises Fans: “It Looks Amazing”

A new teaser trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad has left a positive impression on Game of Throne fans, many of which are surprised how good it looks. Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show on HBO ended in 2019, the series has failed to replicate the hype for the franchise. It seems unlikely this will be achieved, at this point, in TV or movie format, but it could be achieved in video game format. Even during peak popularity though, Game of Thrones has been seriously lacking in the video game department. There has yet to be a major Game of Thrones game of supreme quality released, which is odd considering it’s ripe for video game adaptations. Lore-rich, story-driven open-world RPGs are massive right now, and one with the backdrop of Game of Thrones would be one of the biggest releases of the year. It hasn’t happened yet and it’s still not happening, but there is a new Game of Thrones game on the horizon.

That game is Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, which was unveiled back at The Game Awards 2024. Fast forward, Game of Thrones fans have receieved their first look at gameplay — via a Gameplay Sneak Peek trailer — and it has surprised fans. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a mobile game that’s also in development for PC, but not console. That said, it doesn’t look like a mobile game, which is why so many Game of Thrones fans are surprised and excited in the comments of the new YouTube trailer.

“Really happy you are releasing on windows too! I had long written off mobile games but this one is giving me hope for the genre again,” reads one of the comments on the new trailer.

A second comment adds: “It looks amazing I can’t wait to play it.” Meanwhile, a third adds even further: “That looks actually cool! Please make a console port!”

Right now, there is no word of a release date, but there is a Closed Beta Test running very soon that is still taking sign ups. Those interested in the test — which runs from January 16 to January 22 — can sign up here.

It remains to be seen if Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will deliver on its promise. It’s notably being made by Netmarble, a South Korean studio that specializes in mobile games. To this end, while some fans may want it, it is unlikely it will come to console.