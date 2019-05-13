Game of Thrones “Patch Notes” Explain Latest Episode

Game of Thrones’ latest episode just aired on Sunday, and like the other episodes of Season 8, it’s been a divisive one. Many enjoyed the climactic battle at King’s Landing and long-awaited fights between certain characters while others were left with complaints and questions when comparing this episode to past ones.

To explain everything that happened in the episode and poke fun at what some are regarding as inconsistencies within this final season, some fans have looked at it through the lens of patch notes for a video game. These usually consist of a quick rundown of what’s new in the latest update along with some reasonings for why the changes were made.

It almost goes without saying at this point, but just for everyone’s benefit, the following comment absolutely contains spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

from discussion (Spoilers Extended) REACTIONS: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Post-Episode Reactions.

The comment above was dropped in a thread on one of the Game of Thrones subreddits where users were sharing their reactions to the most recent episode. TabaxiTaxidermist shared their breakdown of the latest episode in patch notes form that started with the spot-on take on the Scorpions which were far less useful in Episode 5. We’ve seen the Scorpions take down one of Dany’s dragons with pinpoint accuracy (while obscured by mountains), but an entire fleet of them were unable to take down Drogon with multiple shots. The dragon proceeded to decimate the entire fleet, and if we’re going off of the patch notes, it’s because the Scorpions were nerfed, Drogon was buffed, and Euron had an AOE accuracy bonus removed from his character.

“Cleganebowl” as its been called by fans was also referenced as a new game mode in Game of Thrones. The highly anticipated fight between The Hound and The Mountain was one of the highlights of the episode and was made possible by The Mountain’s disregard for his leaders since the patch notes reduced his loyalty, but only for that mode.

These patch notes on Reddit aren’t the only example of this style of summary for Episode 5, so expect to see them return again for the season finale which takes place next week.

