New Game of Thrones Game Revealed

A new Game of Thrones game has been revealed and released. More specifically, today not only did Devolver Digital and developer That Silly Studio reveal Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows, but released the game as well. Unfortunately, you will need an Apple Arcade subscription to access it, because right now, that's the only way to play the game. And at the moment, there's no word of the game coming to any other platforms.

To accompany the news, the pair also revealed the game's first trailer, which in turn reveals the game is a narrative idle game based in the Game of Thrones universe. For those that don't know: an idle game means time passes in the game world even when you don't have the game up and running.

"In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond," reads an official blurb about the game. "Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways. Guide the decisions of Lord Commanders through the seasons and mount expeditions beyond the Wall. As ravens travel to and from your expeditions in real-time, their messages are delivered to you throughout your day. Respond with your command right away, or whenever you see fit. Long is the history of the Night’s Watch, and many are its stories forgotten. It’s time the realm remembers them."

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is available on the iOS via Apple Arcade. Below, you can continue to read more about the game below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

A narrative idle game based in the Game of Thrones universe where time passes in the game world, even in your absence.

Send expeditions from Castle Black beyond the Wall and into the far North.

Expeditions will continue to explore even when the game is closed.

Turn notifications on to learn when something happens, or come back whenever you want. The game will wait for you.

Encounter unknown dangers, face enemies old and new, and make new allies.

Make decisions that will form Legends and shape the history of the Night's Watch!

