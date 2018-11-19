GameFly Black Friday Sale Now Live

As if you didn’t have enough great Black Friday sales to take advantage of, GameFly has offered up one of its own, in which you can get your hands on a number of great game bargains.

Now, keep something in mind. While these games are used, they’re in mint condition, like you’d find out of the wrapper. And what’s more, the games come with the original DLC codes, so you don’t have to miss out on any bonus items. Oh, and shipping is free, so you only need to pay for the game and tax. Not bad at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re not sure how long the sale will be going on for, so take advantage of these great bargains while you can! The best deals we can find are listed below:

NBA Live 18 (PS4)- $4.99

NBA 2K18 (Xbox One, PS4)- $4.99

For Honor (PS4)- $6.99

Mothergunship (Xbox One)- $7.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (PS4)- $7.99

The Surge (PS4, Xbox One)- $7.99

Mafia III (PS4)- $7.99

Hello Neighbor (PS4)- $7.99

Extinction (PS4)- $7.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season (Xbox One)- $9.99

Prey (PS4/Xbox One)- $9.99

Doom (PS4/Xbox One)- $9.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One)- $9.99

Owlboy (Nintendo Switch)- $9.99

OnRush (PS4/Xbox One)- $9.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4/Xbox One)- $11.99

No Man’s Sky (PS4)- $12.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4/Xbox One)- $12.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II (PS4/Xbox One)- $12.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4/Xbox One)- $12.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4/Xbox One)- $12.99

The Inpatient (PlayStation VR)- $12.99

The Evil Within 2 (PS4/Xbox One)- $12.99

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)- $12.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Edition (PS4)- $12.99

Need For Speed Payback (PS4/Xbox One)- $12.99

Injustice 2 (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Dark Souls Remastered (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider (PS4)- $14.99

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4)- $14.99

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

A Way Out (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

L.A. Noire (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Sniper Elite 4 (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

The Crew 2 (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)- $14.99

Monster Hunter World (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4/Xbox One)- $14.99

Destiny 2 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition (PS4/Xbox One)- $17.99

Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)- $17.99

Sega Genesis Classics (PS4/Xbox One)- $17.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4/Xbox One)- $17.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $17.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4/Xbox One)- $17.99

Runner3 (Nintendo Switch)- $17.99

Shenmue I & II (PS4/Xbox One)- $17.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One)- $17.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (PS4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Darkest Dungeon (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World (PS4)- $19.99

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

NieR: Automata (PS4)- $19.99

Attack On Titan 2 (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Far Cry 5 (PS4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)- $19.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Sonic Mania Plus (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

The Sims 4 (PS4/Xbox One)- $19.99

Secret of Mana (PS4)- $24.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 (PS4/Xbox One)- $24.99

God of War (PS4)- $24.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo Switch)- $27.99

Vampyr (PS4)- $29.99

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4)- $29.99

Pokken Tournament (Nintendo Switch)- $32.99

ARMS (Nintendo Switch)- $32.99

Jurassic World Evolution (PS4/Xbox One)- $34.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

Doom (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $37.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

Get these great deals while you can!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.