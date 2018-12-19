GameFly Hosting Huge End-of-Year Game Sale With Free Shipping

We’re getting pretty close to year’s end, which means various retailers are hosting some big sales to count down its final days. This include GameFly, who are offering up a number of phenomenal deals on games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for a limited time.

With the sale, you’ll be able to get your hands on some great deals. These include Far Cry 5 for $12.99; Detroit Become Human for $12.99; God of War for $15; A Way Out for just under $10; and a slew of others. Plus, the original Star Wars Battlefront for $4!

We’ve broken down some of the best steals below. Keep in mind also that not only are the games shipped at no extra cost, but most of the time they include their extra download codes, since GameFly doesn’t redeem them when they make rentals. So there’s another lovely bonus for you.

Check out the deals over on this page and get to stuffing those stockings!

God of War, Red Faction Re-Mars-tered and More

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Detroit Become Human (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $12.99

Need For Speed Payback (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Extinction (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

The Crew 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

A Way Out (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $8.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

ARMS (Nintendo Switch)- $32.99

Fallout 76 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Batman: The Enemy Within (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Conan Exiles (PlayStation 4)- $8.99

MLB the Show 18 (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

L.A. Noire (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Battlefield 1 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

The Sims 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (NIntendo Switch)- $32.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

For Honor (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $6.99

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $8.99

Metal Gear Survive (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Sniper Elite 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Attack On Titan 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Yakuza Kiwami (PlayStation 4)- $7.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)- $24.99

Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)- $16.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Attack On Titan (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Doom, Mega Man 11 and More…

Doom (Nintendo Switch)- $32.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Mega Man 11 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Dark Souls Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One)- $19.99

Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $8.99

Banner Saga Trilogy (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $11.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Order (Nintendo Switch)- $27.99

Sonic Mania Plus (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

WWE 2K18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Overwatch: Origins Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Friday the 13th: The Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Agents of Mayhem (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $6.99

ARK: Survival Evolved (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Quantum Break (Xbox One)- $7.99

The Evil Within (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Beast Quest (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Titan Quest (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

God of War III Remastered (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Scribblenauts Showdown (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Dishonored 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Shining Resonance Refrain (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

L.A. Noire (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Inside/Limbo (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Star Wars: Battlefront (PlayStation 4)- $3.99

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PlayStation 4)- $8.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One)- $17.99

Baja: Edge of Control HD (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Mafia III (Xbox One)- $5.99

Black Mirror (Xbox One)- $5.99

The World Ends With You Final Remix (Nintendo Switch)- $32.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Xbox One)- $12.99

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)- $17.99

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One)- $17.99

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Everybody’s Golf (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Okami HD (Xbox One)- $12.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $6.99

Ratchet & Clank (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (PlayStation 4)- $6.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Titanfall 2 (Xbox One)- $6.99

