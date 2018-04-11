GameFly Hosting Huge Pre-Owned Game Sale, Including Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Games

Buying games is great. But buying games for cheap and being able to stack up your library as a result is even better. And GameFly just launched a new pre-owned game sale that will let you do just that.

The sale, which is on now and will be taking place over the next few days, will let you net some great deals on current releases, as well as a few classics. And, like always, the games come with all their included codes, and with free shipping.

You’ll find some of the most noteworthy deals below:

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $27.99

Final Fantasy XII (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One)- $16.99

Battlefield 1 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $14.99

Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

The Surge (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Pokemon Sun (Nintendo 3DS)- $24.99

Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo 3DS)- $24.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Mafia III (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $27.99

Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Sonic Forces (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Warriors All Stars (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

EA Sports UFC 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Resident Evil Revelations (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

DiRT 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Rime (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Pillars of Eternity (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Ratchet & Clank (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Lego City Undercover (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)- $19.99

Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One)- $17.99

Mass Effect Andromeda (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Agents of Mayhem (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Pokemon Moon (Nintendo 3DS)- $24.99

Miitopia (Nintendo 3DS)- $27.99

Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo 3DS)- $19.99

Runbow Pocket (Nintendo 3DS)- $19.99

Project Cars 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

NBA 2K16 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Danganronpa V3 (PlayStation 4)- $34.99

Raid: World War II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Guilty Gear Xrd Sign (PlayStation 3)- $14.99

Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3)- $14.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 (PlayStation 3)- $19.99

Battlefield 4 (PlayStation 3)- $8.99

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma (PlayStation 3)- $17.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Xbox 360)- $8.99

Assassin’s Creed II (Xbox 360)- $8.99

Port Royale 3 (Xbox 360)- $9.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect (Xbox 360)- $9.99

Hurry up and get these great deals while you can, although it’s very likely that the sale will last through the end of the month.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.