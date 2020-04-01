Gamers Bond Over Their Hatred of April Fools’ Day

It’s not easy to get gamers to collectively agree on something, but the one exception seems to be their disdain for April Fools’ Day. It’s the one day of the year when video game developers, publishers, and media outlets all decide to announce things that will never see the light of day. This is, of course, even more unfortunate when the announcement is a game that people would really enjoy playing! As such, the majority of gamers seem to hate the holiday, and many took to social media to air their grievances as a new set of fake video games were once again announced this year.

Do you hate April Fools’ Day? Has there been a video game related prank that you fell for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

We’ve all fallen for at least one.

Trying to be a good sport today… We all know April Fools’ Day can be the most soul-crushing day, ESPECIALLY in the gaming world. I’ve already fallen for like 5 fake articles/videos about new Switch games, and I don’t seem to be learning my lesson lol. #SwitchCorps — smangerang (@smangerang) April 1, 2020

Let it out. We get it.

i fell for an april fool’s joke about god of war part II being announced…no, it’s fine, it’s not like i haven’t been excited about any video game announcements in over a year now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G94NpK6iCt — young potato (@afflictionate) April 1, 2020

Some actively avoid even discussing games on this day.

Happy April Fools Day everyone! Because it’s such a wild day for tech, I decided to wait and post a video tomorrow. Don’t want anyone debating whether what I’m saying is an April Fools joke or not. lol — Gamer Meld (@GamerMeld) April 1, 2020

Not cool, everyone. Not cool.

When you see better games get “announced” on April Fools Day than they did at The Video Game Awards pic.twitter.com/STH2Fd65QP — Mike, aka ElectricDCx (@PSN_ElectricDC) April 1, 2020

Why do they always do this???

April Fools Day should be joke games, not fake announcements of games we would actually want to play — Jon Harrison – Video Game Life Lessons (@CT_blog) April 1, 2020

This is actually pretty spot-on.

April Fool Days Jokes: Video Game edition:



God Tier: Free playable parody game

Great Tier: Silly enemy/cosmetic/mode added to game for 24 hours

Good Tier: Actually turns out to be a real thing

Ok Tier: So wacky it’s obviously a joke

Shit Tier: LOL. HERE’S THING YOU WANT. PSYCHE. — Richard Sharp (@RichSharpy) April 1, 2020

It seems like a lot of people would get behind this.

Can we PLEASE find a way to abolish April Fool’s? It’s not fun, anymore. The internet turned it into a day of unfunny gags, clickbait, and awesome fake video game announcements that make me sad they’re not going to happen. — Doug Walker doesn’t know crap about Spider-Man! (@googamp32) April 1, 2020

Of course, not everyone feels the same.

Somewhere in the past few years its become cool to hate on April fool’s day but I kind of like it. Some things make me roll my eyes, but I enjoy the crazy stuff video game developers put out, and sometimes you get some wins in general that are really witty. — Christine AKA IvyWinter (@IvyWinterYT) April 1, 2019

Personally, I wish my scale would say “April Fools!” once in a while.