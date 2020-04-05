Gaming

Gamers Are Loving the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle

Last week, Humble Bundle, Inc. announced a major new bundle to benefit charities associated with COVID-19.

Last week, Humble Bundle, Inc. announced a major new bundle to benefit charities associated with COVID-19. For $30, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle offers buyers a plethora of games, books, and digital comics. With people around the world practicing social distancing, there’s no better time to get a bunch of material to enjoy at home. Overall, the bundle is valued at more than $1,000. Clearly, people are pretty happy with the value, as the bundle has raised more than $4 million since going live last week. Across social media, gamers in particular have celebrated the games included in the bundle.

Did you sign up for the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle? Are you happy with the bundle’s inclusions? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

