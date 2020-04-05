Gamers Are Loving the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle

Last week, Humble Bundle, Inc. announced a major new bundle to benefit charities associated with COVID-19. For $30, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle offers buyers a plethora of games, books, and digital comics. With people around the world practicing social distancing, there’s no better time to get a bunch of material to enjoy at home. Overall, the bundle is valued at more than $1,000. Clearly, people are pretty happy with the value, as the bundle has raised more than $4 million since going live last week. Across social media, gamers in particular have celebrated the games included in the bundle.

That’s a good problem to have, right now.

I fear if I buy the Conquer Covid-19 bundle, I may never leave the house again. — Age Patterson (@agepatterson) April 2, 2020

There really is something for everyone in this bundle.

I know this is going to sound extremely strange, but I bought the COVID-19 Humble Bundle (great deal btw and for a great cause) and so far I have spent more time with the @MAGIX Music Maker than anything else.



Right now, for me, making music is therapeutic. — Josh ‘Gauntlet’ Bury (@ThrownGauntlet) April 2, 2020

It’s awesome to see people giving more.

Seriously amazing bundle from @humble



Took me 15 minutes just to activate everything on Steam. $30 minimum, though you can enter whatever you want. I entered $50.



100% of the proceeds go to fight COVID-19.



Seriously amazing list of games. https://t.co/Dcis4R6wwp — Auston Davenport (@Croft3rlp) April 2, 2020

To be fair, most people aren’t driving much right now, anyhow.

Check it: for the cost of gas I would normally put in my car, I just nabbed a pile of great games! This is way worth it



100% of this bundle’s proceeds go to support organizations responding to COVID-19. Learn more on the Humble Bundle website! https://t.co/LYXUmu7bWy via @humble — RetroSetJoe (@RetroSetJoe) April 2, 2020

Undertale and Hollow Knight alone are worth that cost.

Just got my Humble Bundle Covid-19 set, and I have to say, for $30, its not bad. — Master of the Platinum Spork, twice removed (@platinum_spork) April 3, 2020

That’s a lot of games!

New humble bundle COVID-19 bundle has so many games in it, I actually got locked out of my steam account for trying to redeem that many codes.



Damn. — Manthello 🌹 (@manthello) April 2, 2020

Some people are even buying it before they have a gaming PC to use it with.

I got that Humble Bundle for support for COVID-19. Once I get a better gaming PC I’m gonna have more games to play than I know what to do with — MechaDragon101 (@MechaDragon101) April 5, 2020

Console gamers are feeling a bit left out, though.

@humble I’m loving the way your helping fight covid-19 with your current massive bundle! But I have ask as someone who doesn’t play PC games is there anyway you could make a charity bundle for consoles as well? — Adam Schierbeek (@Evilsheeplord) April 2, 2020

Of course, some gamers are struggling with some of the included games.