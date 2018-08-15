Gamers React to Ninja’s Reason for Not Streaming With Women

Last week, famed Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins explained to Polygon why he makes the conscious choice to not stream with fellow streamers that are women. “If I have one conversation with one female streamer where we’re playing with one another, and even if there’s a hint of flirting, that is going to be taken and going to be put on every single video and be clickbait forever,” he told the site. What seemed to be a genuine conversation about protecting his marriage and family instantly blew up — and not in the best way.

After many called the streamer sexist, “Ninja” then wrote up a lengthy message, following up on his original comments. Though he has assured fans that his wife was not the one to “ban women” from his streaming schedule, that was the conclusion that many came to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Not being connected to other women online,] that was something I made 100-percent sure,” he said. It was his decision alone to keep his streaming partners men-only. “That was not even her. She had nothing to do with it. That was me being, ‘I love our relationship,’ and, ‘No — I’m not even gonna put you through that.’”

The reactions to his lengthy message to fans was met with varying reactions from support, to suggestions, to down right mocking:

I have already done this in the past — Ninja (@Ninja) August 13, 2018

I don’t think viewers understand what happens with people stream with a girl, the entire chat just starts shipping the 2 people and every little thing you say gets put on YouTube for ex. Poki and myth, my yt home page is flooded with that kind of stuff — Quig (@realQuig) August 13, 2018

he’s creating a space where talking to women is viewed as a misstep. If you dont’ see that as gross there’s no helping you. — WedSerial (@magicalmatt42) August 14, 2018

His primary responsibility is to his family. Full stop. — Matthew Orndoff 🌐 (@rad_hombre) August 14, 2018

The way this statement comes off is that you’re worried that something will happen/can’t handle whatever the perception from online/the audience will be. If nothing is happening, then why be worried about other people talking? People are already talking regardless, even now… — Jakejames Lugo (@VenomousFatman1) August 14, 2018

He was responding to a donation and explaining why since people were asking. And besides when he doesn’t respond or read out a donation people start to wonder and theorize about why. But since you’re smaller you wouldn’t have to worry about that — Davidth (@Sorathomos) August 14, 2018

We get why you do it. WE DONT LIKE YOUR REASONING. I understand doing this if you weren’t literally the biggest gamer in the world but not playing with women in this industry for any reason is toxic and sends an awful message regardless of reason. You gotta realize this man cmon — Dylan Powell (@dylanpppp11) August 14, 2018

There is a lot to unpack here but it seems that either people are upset, claiming his reasoning was sexist in itself, or that his commentary shone a light on a much bigger issue. An issue, mind you, that is not limited to gaming and often plagues the entertainment industry in a very wide regard: dehumanizing people through media.

What do you think of Ninja’s original statement and follow up clarification? Should he have said anything at all, or was standing up for his family handled in the correct way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us your reaction to it all.