Gamers React to Ninja’s Reason for Not Streaming With Women

Last week, famed Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins explained to Polygon why he makes the […]

Last week, famed Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins explained to Polygon why he makes the conscious choice to not stream with fellow streamers that are women. “If I have one conversation with one female streamer where we’re playing with one another, and even if there’s a hint of flirting, that is going to be taken and going to be put on every single video and be clickbait forever,” he told the site. What seemed to be a genuine conversation about protecting his marriage and family instantly blew up — and not in the best way.

After many called the streamer sexist, “Ninja” then wrote up a lengthy message, following up on his original comments. Though he has assured fans that his wife was not the one to “ban women” from his streaming schedule, that was the conclusion that many came to.

“[Not being connected to other women online,] that was something I made 100-percent sure,” he said. It was his decision alone to keep his streaming partners men-only. “That was not even her. She had nothing to do with it. That was me being, ‘I love our relationship,’ and, ‘No — I’m not even gonna put you through that.’”

The reactions to his lengthy message to fans was met with varying reactions from support, to suggestions, to down right mocking:

There is a lot to unpack here but it seems that either people are upset, claiming his reasoning was sexist in itself, or that his commentary shone a light on a much bigger issue. An issue, mind you, that is not limited to gaming and often plagues the entertainment industry in a very wide regard: dehumanizing people through media.

What do you think of Ninja’s original statement and follow up clarification? Should he have said anything at all, or was standing up for his family handled in the correct way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us your reaction to it all.

