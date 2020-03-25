Gamers Are Blaming COVID-19 for the Nintendo Switch Shortage

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors at the moment, there has never been a better time to sit down with a video game. Unfortunately, those looking for a Nintendo Switch to keep them busy are out of luck. The handheld hybrid has sold out from retailers across the country, with third party sellers offering the console for a massive up-charge. Naturally, fans are a bit upset about it! One possible reason for the shortage is the recent success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it should also be pointed out that components for the console are produced in China, where the virus has only recently been contained.

Bro is there a Nintendo Switch shortage going around right now?? My Walmart I work at has has none for the past few days and I just checked Walmart and Amazon and they're selling from 3rd parties for like $370???? — Danny 💉 (@LameDannyy) March 20, 2020

How is no one talking about the #NintendoSwitch shortage in this pandemic? Some of us just want to buy a Switch so their girlfriend can try Animal Crossing. @NintendoAmerica, save me! — SnaredLouligan (@zackziaja) March 22, 2020

The toilet paper shortage is a distraction to the Nintendo Switch shortage... your gov’t is lying to you! — DJ GNGR (@Gingyonthebeat) March 21, 2020

There's actually a Nintendo Switch shortage sheesh.



I have a feeling that Animal Crossing is going to be the best selling Switch game of all time lol. — Bryan Rivera (@thisbryanguy001) March 23, 2020

PRIVILEGE TWEET: Of all the things that are experiencing a shortage....a nintendo switch shortage???? like that's dope but i really want one. you never know what you could have had until it's gone. 🥺 — Jonna Bonnette (@jonnabonnette) March 25, 2020

nintendo switch national shortage got me ordering a ps4 — toro (@victoriyuck) March 25, 2020

no one warned me about the nintendo switch shortage, how am i supposed to ignore my troubles by becoming indebted to a raccoon now? — k (@blindhistorian) March 23, 2020

