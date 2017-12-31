Games Done Quick Posts 2018 Speedrunning Schedule, Starting With Crash Bandicoot

Every summer and winter, a team of speedrunning game masters get together in an effort to raise money for charity by beating their favorite titles in a record amount of hours or maybe even minutes. And it’s just about time for them to do it all over again.

The Games Done Quick early 2018 marathon kicks off next Sunday, January 7th, and runs through January 14th. In that time frame, a number of gamers will get together to raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The events have managed to raise $12 million for charity thus far, including this past summer’s multi-day event, and this one should continue to raise those funds.

And to give you an idea of what to expect from this year’s event, the team has just posted its huge seven-day schedule. While we won’t post the whole thing here, we will note a few highlights that you’ll be able to see on the official GDQ Twitch channel.

Kicking things off is a run through of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, most particularly Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. From there, there will be other run throughs of current games like Hollow Knight, Splatoon 2, Yooka-Laylee and Batman: Arkham Asylum, amongst others.

As the week goes on, we’ll see a mixture of old and new titles, including Donkey Kong Country 2, Disney’s Aladdin and Contra III: The Alien Wars, as well as Sonic Mania, Bloodborne and Mass Effect. There’s literally something here for everyone.

The whole thin will come to a close on Saturday, January 13th, with a runthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a conquering of the main quests without the use of Amiibo. Following that, we’ll see the Finale!, serving as a precursor for the Summer Games Done Quick event, which is likely to happen sometime in July.

If you’re a fan of speedrunning and want to do some good while you’re watching, be sure to check this event out and donate where you can. There will be plenty of prize giveaways and crowd interaction, so glance over the schedule and cheer on your favorites!