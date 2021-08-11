Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

✖

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.

There are some caveats to this guarantee. Pre-orders will continue to be first come, first served, but it could take months for fans to receive their copy if Games Workshop runs out of its initial stock for the Kill Team: Octarius box. They've promised that fans WILL get their copy of the Starter Box (which usually comes with a number of miniatures at a reduced price compared to buying the miniatures piece mail) but it could still take some time for fans to actually get them. There's still some incentive for hopping in Games Workshop's virtual queue this weekend, but you won't be stuck with FOMO if you don't manage to log on within minutes of pre-orders actually going live.

The Kill Team: Octarius box is the launch box for the new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, a spin-off game of Warhammer 40,000. Unlike the full Warhammer 40,000, Kill Team focuses on small-scale combat, with players controlling individual characters instead of a full army. This means that players don't need to invest as much money in miniatures to play Kill Team as they would a traditional game of Warhammer 40,000. In fact, the launch box is likely all you need to jump right into a game of Kill Team, although you'll be able to customize your team with other miniatures from past and current editions.

Pre-orders for the Kill Team: Octarius box goes live this Saturday.