Xbox, Activision, EA, More Confirmed for Gamescom 2021

Gamescom organizers Koelnmesse and the German Games Industry Association shared new details about the gaming event this week to confirm a number of different companies who will feature their games during Gamescom 2021. Some of the bigger names on the list include Koch Media, Electronic Arts, and Activision among other well-known publishers. Xbox has confirmed that it’ll be taking part, too, but so far, neither PlayStation nor Nintendo have been listed in the lineup.

While the companies won’t be physically present at Gamescom 2021 since the event itself will be held only online this year, they’ll have games to show off during the various presentations that fill the event’s schedule. A video shared by the official Gamescom Twitter account hyped up the list of attendees with that full list seen below.

Companies Confirmed for Gamescom 2021 Appearances

505 Games

Activision

Aerosoft

Assemble Entertainment

astragon Entertainment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Electronic Arts

GAMEVIL COM2US Europe

Headup

Indie Arena Booth

Koch Media

NExT Studios (Tencent Games)

SEGA Europe

Team17

Thunderful Games

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Xbox

From those companies alone, that’s already a pretty substantial list of possibilities for what could be shown. Will we see more on Lost Judgment from Sega? Will Koch Media and Deep Silver finally show off more on series like Dead Island and Saints Row after those games skipped E3? There are plenty of possibilities, but we won’t know for sure what’ll be shown until the presentations actually happen or the publishers tease ahead of time what their plans are.

Whatever is to be shown, you won’t have to worry about missing out on anything from watching at home since Gamescom 2021 will be an all-digital event. The organizers made that call earlier in the year to be cautious even though some events are starting to go back to an in-person format.

“Koelnmesse and game – The German Games Industry Association have decided to hold gamescom 2021 as an all-digital event,” the organizers said back when the digital decision was made. “This decision was made after extensive discussions with partners and exhibitors. Thus, the organizers take into account the current situation, in which too many companies are unable to participate in physical events this year due to the still difficult development. In this way, they also meet the partners' strong need for planning security.”

Gamescom 2021 will begin on August 25th and will run until August 27th.