GameStop Is Offering $420.69 for an Xbox Series X Trade-In Right Now

If you’re looking to offload your Xbox Series X console, now might be the best chance you’re ever going to have to do so. GameStop is offering up to $420.69 in trade-in credit for the console, which is an absolutely incredible deal. However, there are some caveats. First, the deal is only good for those that have an active GameStop Pro Membership. Second, the console must be in good working condition. The number was revealed in an April 20th post on social media, and while many treated it as a joke, ComicBook reached out to a GameStop location and was able to confirm that the deal is being honored.

The trade-in credit is only being offered through April 26th, so readers have a few days left to decide if they want to take advantage. GameStop often gets a bad rap for its trade-in values, but this is a lot of money for a system that has been on the market for nearly 5 years. That kind of trade-in value could be put towards buying a PS5, or a Nintendo Switch 2 when it gets released in June; the value won’t pay for either system in full, but it will come pretty close. Of course, Xbox fans will have to decide for themselves if the financial benefit is worth the trade-off, but if you’ve decided to move on from the console, now might be the time to trade it in.

the new indiana jones game was released on ps5 earlier this month

It’s hard to say how many people will actually take advantage of this deal. Microsoft has largely struggled with the Xbox Series X this generation, and has moved towards a model of releasing its games on multiple systems. Xbox published games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5 have gone multiplatform, offering less incentive for people to invest in Microsoft’s consoles. While this has helped Microsoft recoup some of its high development costs, it has also made some Xbox owners rethink their purchases.

For that reason, some Xbox owners might be willing to part ways with the system, especially if they already have a gaming PC and a PS5. That said, there are currently no plans to bring Xbox Game Pass to gaming platforms like Nintendo Switch and PS5, so if the subscription service is a big part of your reason for owning an Xbox Series X, that’s something else to take into consideration.

Getting rid of a console altogether isn’t an easy decision, and one most people won’t make lightly, despite the jokey nature of GameStop’s announced trade-in value. An Xbox Series X console typically retails for $500, so this is a way to get most of what you paid back. However, readers should think carefully about whether they actually want to do so!

