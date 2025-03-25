Xbox Will Have “a Lot More” Multiplatform Games in 2025

Over the last year, Xbox has made a big push into multiplatform gaming. PlayStation users have been the biggest beneficiaries when it comes to this change in strategy, as PS5 has received previously exclusive games like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, while next month will also see the arrivals of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5. Nintendo Switch has also gotten some games, with Grounded and Pentiment arriving on the platform. According to The Verge, 2025 will see Xbox continue this strategy, not only on PS5, but also on Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s release on PS5 is part of a broader effort from Microsoft to bring more Xbox games to rival platforms. Microsoft first started launching previous Xbox-exclusive titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded on PS5 last year, and 2025 will include a lot more titles appearing on both PS5 and Nintendo’s Switch 2,” writes The Verge’s Tom Warren.

indiana jones and the great circle comes to ps5 in april

The outlet does not offer any hints about plans to come, but Warren notes in that same article that he broke news about Indiana Jones coming to PS5 prior to the announcement from Xbox and Bethesda, so it’s possible he has some insider knowledge in this regard, as well. Warren’s inclusion of Nintendo Switch 2 is particularly notable, as Xbox has announced no plans for the platform, as of this writing. It’s likely that will change in the very near future though, as Nintendo is set to fully pull back the curtain on the platform on April 2nd. It’s possible the jump in hardware could give Xbox an opportunity to bring over several of the same games that have recently made their way to PS5.

It will be interesting to see what 2025 brings for the Xbox brand. While fans of the company’s consoles have not been happy seeing Xbox exclusives ported to other platforms, Microsoft clearly sees the financial benefit; these games seem to be selling quite well, which is helping to offset high development costs. There are still some high-profile Xbox franchises that have not made the jump to other platforms, most notably Halo and Gears of War. Xbox has previously indicated that there are no “red lines” in terms of games it won’t bring to other platforms, so it seems like it’s just a matter of time before it happens.

RELATED: Xbox Wants More Movies and TV Shows After Learning from Halo and Fallout

However you feel about Microsoft’s current strategy, the company is all in on multiplatform gaming, for the time being. While Xbox games will continue to arrive on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, there is one true exclusive that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere; there are currently no plans for Xbox Game Pass to arrive on competing hardware platforms.

Are there any Xbox games you want to see go multiplatform? Do you think this strategy will work out for Microsoft in the long-term? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]