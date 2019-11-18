GameStop’s Black Friday 2019 Deals Start on November 24th

GameStop has unveiled their early Black Friday deals, and, for the most part, they’re planning to offer the same discounts that we’ve seen from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy – with an exception or two.

The most notable exception being that GameStop will offer the $299 ($100 off) PlayStation 4 Pro discount on their Glacier White system while other retailers will offer the same discount on the Jet Black system. You’ll also be able to pick up this Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition bundle for $349.99 ($150 off).

Beyond that, there isn’t much new here, though we should point out a few small discrepancies. GameStop will offer their DualShock 4 controllers at $38.99 while other retailers are planning to offer them at $39.99. They also have Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) listed in their $19.99 tier of game sales. Best Buy and Walmart will offer this title at $14.99. We also recommend staying away from the $44.99 deal on 12-Month PlayStation Plus memberships. You can get them on eBay now for $39.99.

You might notice that GameStop didn’t list any deals for the Nintendo Switch. Odds are they are keeping them under wraps, because Nintendo has announced an official list, and many additional deals have been announced at retailers like Walmart. They will probably have a few surprises here as well – a gift card bundle or two at the very least.

You can check out all of GameStop’s early Black Friday deals here. Look for these deals to go live on November 24th – most likely at midnight EST – and run through December 2nd. You can also get a sneak peek at Amazon’s deals here, Best Buy’s deals here, Walmart’s deals here, Sony’s PlayStation deals here, and Microsoft’s Xbox deals here.

