GameStop Extends Console Trade-In Promotion

Update: GameStop clarified the bonus trade-in value for the Xbox One Slim 1TB console. We’ve updated the list below to reflect the correct value.

Original story:

GameStop announced that the gaming retailer is extending its console trade-in promotion that gives gamers more value for their used consoles.

The bonus offers on console trade-ins were first announced back towards the end of March when GameStop shared the details of how much customers could earn when trading in their consoles. While the promotion was previously scheduled to end on April 15 when the deals were first announced, GameStop has decided to extend the promotion for another week. Console traders will now have until April 22 to cash in on the bonus offer after customers’ feedback was taken in, according to GameStop.

“GameStop had a phenomenal response to our recent trade deals. We listened to our customers and extended this unique offer, so customers have more time to earn more cash,” said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of Merchandising for GameStop. “The deals are a win-win — customers can trade, save and have extra money for taxes. Customers won’t want to miss out on this limited-time offer.”

The console deals couldn’t have come at a better time as well if you’re looking to upgrade to a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X. Red Dead Redemption recently got 4K enhancements on the Xbox One X and with God of War coming soon, there are some fantastic games coming to experience on the consoles.

All of the extra earnings differ depending on what console you’re trading in, but you can see how much you’ll get for each console below with along with the new and old trade-in values for comparison. There appears to be an error in the info provided by GameStop regarding the trade-in bonus on the Xbox One Slim 1TB offer, but we’ve reached out for clarification and will update with an accurate number.

PlayStation 4

Original 500GB Old Trade: $120 New Trade: $170 Additional Value: $50

Original 1T B Old Trade: $130 New Trade: $175 Additional Value: $45

Slim 500GB Old Trade: $130 New Trade: $175 Additional Value: $45

Slim 1TB Old Trade: $140 New Trade: $180 Additional Value: $40

Pro Old Trade: $200 New Trade: $240 Additional Value: $40



Xbox One