New GameStop Dragon Age Deal Is Selling Out Fast

GameStop has a new Dragon Age deal that could sell out very fast, or at least that is what the popularity of the deal suggests is going to happen. Right now, the GameStop deal has the "Bestseller" tag. This tag has always been ambiguous, but, as far as we know, it is reserved for only the hottest deals. And often what follows is supplies running out. Whether this will happen this time, remains to be seen, but it is currently one of the best-selling games on the GameStop website.

The deal also comes at the perfect time as it comes right before the new installment in the series, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, releases next month. While BioWare insists the new Dragon Age game is a great starting point for new fans, it really isn't. While the connections between Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2 to the new game aren't that substantial, the connection to the third and most recent game, Dragon Age: Inquisition, is substantial. To this end, anyone interested in Dragon Age: The Veilguard should really play Dragon Age: Inquisition first. This is where the GameStop deal comes into play.

Right now, GameStop has the Xbox version of Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition for just $3.99, the cheapest it ever has been. Unfortunately, this deal does not extend to other platforms.

As the name suggests, this isn't just the base game that released in 2014, but bundles together the three DLC releases: Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser. The latter of these three DLC releases, Trespasser, is not just BioWare at its best, but it is pivotal bridge between Inquisition and The Veilguard.

"When the sky opens up and rains down chaos, the world needs heroes," reads an official blurb about the game. "Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition. You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It's your job to lead them...or fall."

How long this offer is going to be available, we don't know. GameStop, per usual, has no information about the availability of the deal. To this end, it may simply be as supplies last. Whatever the case, at the moment of publishing, it remains available.