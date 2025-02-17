GameStop Brings Back Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for PlayStation Fans

GameStop has announced the return of its Buy 2 Get 1 Free game sale, however, it appears the sale is limited to just PlayStation. In other words, it will be of interest to PS4 and PS5 users, but not to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X users. Meanwhile, and as is typical with these promotions from GameStop, it is limited to pre-owned games rather than brand new copies of PlayStation games.

As always, how it works is the cheapest game purchased is the one made free. To this end, the best way to maximize savings in a Buy 2 Get 1 Free game sale from GameStop is to buy three games of the same price. And this shouldn’t be too hard because there are 1,672 games included.

When filtering the sale by “Most Popular,” games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Days Gone, and more appear. In other words, there are both first-party PlayStation exclusives as well as third-party games available on other platforms.

That said, it appears the sale is limited to PS4 games. These PS4 games are technically PS5 games via backward compatibility, but that is different than native PS5 games.

It is worth nothing these type of sales are typically multi-platform, which suggests perhaps there is an error occurring limiting the sale to just PS4 games. If this is the case, it has not been communicated by GameStop.

A sight many gamers will see less often

It is unclear how long this sale is set to run for, and thus how long the various deals are available. GameStop never discloses this information, and this new Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game sale is no exception. If this information is provided or surfaces in some other manner, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

