GameStop Reveals Where PS5 Users Went Wrong After PSN Outage

PSN has slowly but surely coming back online after being down since 7 p.m. ET, February 7. It is officially the second longest PSN outage in the history of PlayStation, leaving millions and millions of PSN users across PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro unable to play games, buy or download anything from the PlayStation Store, message friends, or make changes to their PSN accounts for over 22 hours. It’s been a mess, and it is still not over. At the moment of writing this, PSN has not been fully restored, and there is no word from Sony when this will change.

Not only has the PSN outage left many PS4 and PS5 users angry, but it’s taught them a couple of valuable lessons such as making sure your console is set as your primary console in the settings otherwise all games are unplayable during a PSN outage, even if they are offline games. Not many PS4 and PS5 owners knew this, but they know after this PSN outage.

Meanwhile, the PSN outage has also left some with regret. While some are rethinking buying a PS5 in the future, others are regretting purchasing decisions already made. For example, Reddit, X, and other social media has been littered with posts about those who regret going all digital. This extends to buying the all-digital PS5, but also moving on from physical games, which come in handy during a PSN outage. And if PS4 and PS5 users weren’t feeling the all-digital regret, GameStop showed up to troll them and remind them of this temporarily costly decision.

More specifically, over on X a post from GameStop has started to go viral for poking fun at the PSN outage, noting that PS4 and PS5 owners probably wish they didn’t stop buying physical games. The joke being of course that GameStop sells physical games and has seen its business rapidly decline as gamers switch from physical to digital en masse.

Of course, many physical games don’t even come with the game fully downloaded on the disc, so even those with a physical collection can and still ran into some issues during this PSN outage. That said, the issues have been minimal in contrast to the pain those with digital collections on PS4 and PS5 have been going through the last 24 hours.

