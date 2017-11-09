GameStop Leak Reveals Incredible New Rental Program

We’re about to show you something, but you have to promise not to show anyone else or talk about it, because we’re not sure if it’s real yet. Here’s the deal: there’s an image floating around in the internet of a leaked GameStop rental program. When you hear “Gamestop” and “rental,” you might assume that this isn’t anything you’d be interested in. You’d be wrong. Check out the image below, which we found here, and then we’ll dissect what makes this such a brilliant concept:

Alright, so here’s how this hypothetically breaks down. You give GameStop sixty bucks of your hard-earned money, and you become a Power Pass member. For the price of a game, you get to swoop in and take home any pre-owned game you want over the next six months. It doesn’t matter if it was traded in three years ago or three hours ago. You get to choose, and at the end of your subscription period, the last game you took home, you keep home. It’s yours.

If your first thought is, “Why would I get excited about renting used games?” you’re missing something.

Endless New Games for Half a Year

If at firs the enormity of this deal didn’t strike you, let us help you out. There is a constant stream of brand new games getting traded back into GameStop on a regular basis. I traded in FIFA 18 three days after it launched because I decided it wasn’t for me. There are probably used copies of Shadow of War on GameStop shelves right now, and in a day or two I bet you cold probably find Wolfenstein II and Super Mario Odyssey.

If you live near a GameStop that sees regular business, then the “pre-owned” section is going to be packed with the latest and greatest titles. For the price of a single game, you have six months of unlimited access to any of these games that you want! In that stretch of time you could probably beat six or ten new games and be done with them.

If you find one game that really clicks with you and you know you want to keep it, then keep it! You only paid $60 for it, which is what you would have paid to pick it up new anyway, and you got to play a ton of other games in the process.

We’re hoping this is real, and we hope to hear about this very soon from GameStop officially. The ad states that sign-ups start mid-November, so let’s keep those fingers crossed.

