GameStop Lists Set of Mystery Nintendo Switch Games, Including Nickelodeon Kart Racers

All of the new titles come way of GameMill Entertainment, a developer well-known for its work on licensed titles, including work on series such as Goosebumps, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Hotel Transylvania, Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, Zhu Zhu Pets, and Monster Jam. It is also known for its variety of hunting and fishing games.

That said, its new list of unannounced Nintendo Switch games fits the bill of what is to expected of GameMill Entertainment: more hunting and licensed games.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers – October 23 – priced at – $39.99 USD

Goosebumps The Game – October 9 – $29.99 USD

American Ninja Warrior 2018 – November 6 – priced at $39.99 USD

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – October 16 – $29.99 USD

Rapala Pro Series – October 16 –- priced at $29.99 USD

The GameStop listings fail to divulge any details on any of the titles. No game information, no release date, no media (beyond a few box arts), etc. All we know is they are likely coming to the Nintendo platform sometime in the near future, and how much they will cost.

Interestingly, all of the games are priced within the ol’ AA price-range, suggesting they will “bigger” than indie games, but “smaller’ than a AAA reelase.

Perhaps the most intriguing game here is Nickelodeon Kart Racers. If done properly, a Nickelodeon kart racer could not only sell like hot-cakes on national hot-cakes day, but could be well-received. If it includes classic Nickelodeon characters, maps, etc., it will surely be capable of a nostalgic haymaker.

Meanwhile, hunting and fishing games — despite not being ciruclated within core gamer circles — tend to sell well. Goosebumps and American Ninja Warrior also have strong brand recognition, and could be hits.

It will all come down to the quality of the titles though. Licensed games have a near perfect record of being not very good, as do many fishing and hunting games, though not quite on the same level.

All of this begs one question though: can we just get a Rugrats Kart Racer? I’d buy 20 of those. Maybe more.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.