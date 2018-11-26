GameStop Offering Awesome Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deal

UPDATE: Looks like other retailers are offering the $35 eShop credit as part of the Nintendo Switch bundle as well. However, GameStop has the $50 gift card on top, so it’s still the better deal.

ORIGINAL STORY: While a lot of shoppers are indulging in big Black Friday deals at the moment, let’s not forget that Cyber Monday is preparing to make the rounds, with a number of bargains already popping up online. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on a Nintendo Switch yet, GameStop may have a deal that’s pretty hard to resist.

The company has begun advertising one of its big Cyber Monday bargains, in which you can get your hands on a Nintendo Switch system for $299 with two bonuses — a $50 gift card that you can use on any GameStop purchase, along with a $35 eShop card, so you can buy a few indie games as well.

On top of that, the ad indicates that the deal is for “select new Nintendo Switch” systems, indicating that you could possibly purchase one of the bundles that’s up for grabs. The ad doesn’t indicate which bundles qualify for the deal, but it’d be peachy if we could grab the limited edition Black Friday Mario Kart 8 Deluxe system making the rounds along with the gift cards. That’s be a sweet deal in itself.

Even if it doesn’t qualify, however, you get the best of both worlds with this Switch bundle, being able to snag both the system and physical and digital games for your library right off the bat, since most indies go for around $10-$15 or so. As for physical, well, $50 would go a long way towards reserving a copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it drops next week, now doesn’t it?

There’s no word yet when the offer will be made available, as GameStop’s Cyber Monday deals could literally go live at any moment. The best thing you can do is watch this page and see when the deals are set to go live. Once they’re up, you should be able to get your hands on the system either by purchasing online or stopping in at your local GameStop. But once they’re gone, they’re gone, so you might want to be quick.

We’ll clarify which systems the deal is good towards once the retailers lets us know. In the meantime, watch this space and prepare to pick yourself up a Smash-ing deal. (Yes, we used that pun on purpose, can you blame us?)

The Nintendo Switch is available now.

(Hat tip to Stealth on Twitter for the scoop!)

