GameStop Customers Divided Over Controversial PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock
GameStop released both a PS5 restock and an Xbox Series X restock today, and customers are divided about the messy release. In 2021, GameStop restocks have been limited to bundles with premium price points. For the PS5, these bundles range from $600 to $730. Those looking to cop an Xbox Series S only have the option to pay $395 while those hoping to secure an Xbox Series X only have the option to spend $745. In some cases, these markups are almost double the price of the console if you're not interested in the additives thrown into the package that inflate the price.
Why is GameStop doing this? Well, for one, it makes more money this way. Everyone is desperate for these consoles, especially the PS5, and GameStop is using this desperation to make some extra money. In addition to this, this limits the number of scalpers as it eats into their profits.
Of course, no one is going to sympathize with the former, but the latter reason is certainly reasonable. And as some have pointed out, it makes getting the console easier. If the retailer sold just the consoles as is, they would sell out even quicker than they already do.
In short, customers are divided over the practice, which, as of right now, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more haven't adopted.
Just the Console Please
prevnext
When will you all have just the console?— Zyshon (@account_4tweet) April 14, 2021
Pretty Please
prevnext
Ok when will just the series x console outside of a bundle be available— EnderKing (@digiaustin) April 14, 2021
Not Paying For This
prevnext
$700 for a bundle? Can you guys just sell the regular base PS5s, no bundles?
At this point ig I just won’t get the PS5 until f*cking July or August, bc I’m not paying extra for stuff I don’t want or need.— SmellyDot123 (@dot123_smelly) April 14, 2021
Blatant Rip Off
prevnext
More bundles nobody wants! Blatant rip off sad because you guys know it too.— James chumley (@James_chumley) April 14, 2021
Not Wasting the Money
prevnext
Can you stop with the bundles already. I already have half the of what’s in them. Not wasting money on games I already have.....— Rex (@NemethEd) April 14, 2021
Nothing to See Here
prevnext
oh ps5s on gamestop today
"bundles" pic.twitter.com/KeSu8y5Kgc— baja blast this pu- (425/300) (@KaliFlower64) April 14, 2021
Divested
prevnext
Only the expensive overpriced might as well be a scalper bundles. Divested in you the second I saw this...— Derek (@iKozy) April 14, 2021
Counter Point
prevnext
Stop getting mad at GameStop for selling bundles. If they only sold the console, y’all would get mad about scalpers taking everything. Scalpers have a hard time reselling bundles, so it gives regular people the chance to get the console & games without getting ripped off 🤷🏼♂️— Joel (@Jtrock54PR) April 14, 2021
Got One
prevnext
Ayeee got me one of them thangs! Thank you @GameStop pic.twitter.com/6DnJlFObA5— Xavier Bennett (@KnarlyCharlieX) April 14, 2021
Worth It
prev
Yesterday I wasn't lucky enough to get the #PS5 through PSDirect, but today on April 14th, 2021. After 5 months of trying since Day 1, I finally acquired it through GameStop! It's a bundle but I'd rather pay $790 for a bundle than $1K for just the console. Thank you GS!❤ #gaming pic.twitter.com/n5NEdmeHHm— Tony T.💫 🍥 (@InfiniteTony7) April 14, 2021