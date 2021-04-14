GameStop Customers Divided Over Controversial PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock

GameStop released both a PS5 restock and an Xbox Series X restock today, and customers are divided about the messy release. In 2021, GameStop restocks have been limited to bundles with premium price points. For the PS5, these bundles range from $600 to $730. Those looking to cop an Xbox Series S only have the option to pay $395 while those hoping to secure an Xbox Series X only have the option to spend $745. In some cases, these markups are almost double the price of the console if you're not interested in the additives thrown into the package that inflate the price.

Why is GameStop doing this? Well, for one, it makes more money this way. Everyone is desperate for these consoles, especially the PS5, and GameStop is using this desperation to make some extra money. In addition to this, this limits the number of scalpers as it eats into their profits.

Of course, no one is going to sympathize with the former, but the latter reason is certainly reasonable. And as some have pointed out, it makes getting the console easier. If the retailer sold just the consoles as is, they would sell out even quicker than they already do.

In short, customers are divided over the practice, which, as of right now, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more haven't adopted.