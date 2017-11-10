GameStop Has An Amazing Pre-Black Friday Sale Going On Right Now

Tis the season for holiday shopping to show the gamer in your life how much you care. Or, simply buy the awesome loot you’ve always wanted for yourself – we’re not here to judge. Whether you’re in the market for a loved one or just looking to spruce up your gaming cave, GameStop a special pre-Black Friday sale going on right now – though it’s only available for some.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop the entire sale here. Pro members can get epic savings on top-tier titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Destiny 2, and more. It’s not just amazing video game adventures on sale either. Apparel, systems, peripherals, collectibles, and more are also included in the pre-Black Friday Pro sale. Here are just a few of the deals going on right now.

Xbox One S and Titles Galore

One of the most expansive deals going on currently is the above offer for a shiny new Xbox One S 1TB system. The console bundle comes with Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, a $50 GameStop gift card and one additional free game of choice. All of this gloriousness is available for $349.99, not to mention the trade in special giving players 30% more trade-in credit when they swap out older games, accessories, and electronics.

There is also a fantastic deal on titles going on right now – up to 50% off of select games, and even more deals on popular titles such as Prey and Uncharted. The list of games up to 50% off includes titles such as:

Final Fantasy XV

Horizon Zero Dawn

Middle-Earth Shadow of War

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Destiny 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Edition

Agents of Mayhem

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

The Evil Within 2

And much, much more

Other loot!

If you’re all stocked on the games you want, or not sure if the title route is the way to go for a gift, there are tons of other options as well. Right now with a purchase of the HTC Vive VR headset, Pro members will get a free copy of Fallout 4 as well as a $50 GameStop giftcard.

Apparel is also running a rad deal, with a buy one get one half off sale on all t-shirts, hats, and socks. Whether you want to show off the class of your choice in Destiny 2, or simply wanted to share your love of Marvel, there are tons of wearables sale that make the coming winter even more bearable. Think of the beanies!

For the Funko lovers, GameStop has a ton of those cute little Funko Pop Vinyls available … so many, it’s hard to choose sometimes. They are also incredibly compact, so make perfect stocking stuffers. During the Pro Day sale, all Funko Pop! figures are buy 3, get 1 free which is perfect because it seems that every week the popular collectibles company announces a new (much needed) line.

The GameStop Pro Days Sale is going on now from Friday November 11th until Sunday November 12th, so if anything strikes your fancy: go, go, go!