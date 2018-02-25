GameStop Pro Day Sale is Live: Epic Savings, Massive Restocks, and More

For gamers looking to score a good deal, the GameStop PRO DAY sale is going on now for PowerUp Rewards members. Not only is there awesome savings to be had, but the retail chain has also received massive restocks in prep for the latest celebration.

For those looking more into hardware, GameStop has updated their inventory with tons of new Nintendo Switches on a national level. If you haven’t managed to snag one yet, now would be the perfect time! There’s also a sweet Xbox One X 1 TB PUBG bundle that lets you dive into the chicken dinner madness yourself at no additional cost! The battle royale game has smashed through records since launch and now you can see what all of the fuss is about.

Other Xbox One system deals are also going on now with a few bundles and 50 bucks off of the Xbox One S offers.

PlayStation VR headsets have a 100 dollar discount going on now until March 3rd, and that includes bundles like the Skyrim and DOOM bundles! You haven’t explored Tamriel fully until you’ve done it in virtual reality, after all.

For those looking to trade in games that are past their time or you simply didn’t enjoy, Pro members receive 30% more trade-in credit for both games and accessories. Buy one, get one deals are also rampant with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gaming libraries!

Tons of titles are on sale as well, if you’re just looking for a quick pickup. Assassin’s Creed Origins, Call of Duty: WWII, Grand Theft Auto V, Wolfenstein, and more just to name a few! Nintendo Switch games also are discounted with certain titles up to $30 off of retail price.

Toys, collectibles, appareal, kitchen goods, and mor are also on sale! All POP Vinyl figures are buy two, get one free as well as a huge sale on board games for up to 40% off. Replicas, figures, backpacks, and more have awesome price slashes if you’re looking to upgrade your IRL gear.

Ready to suit up and go shopping? The sale is going on from now until March 3rd at GameStop stores nationwide. Don’t feel like battling the cold? You can also take part on the savings right here from the safety of your own home.

