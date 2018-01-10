GameStop Offering SNES Classic And Extra Controller Bundles Right Now

If you’ve been yearning to get your hands on a SNES Classic Edition, you’re not alone. Although Nintendo has increased production of the 21-in-1 classic game system, it’s still a bit tough to come by. However, if you hurry, you should be able to nab one at GameStop right now.

The retailer has two different bundles available, each including the SNES Classic Edition system, as well as a secondary, wireless controller, available in either red or blue colors. The bundles go for $94.99 apiece, and ship within 24 hours. This is more than likely just an online deal, as the retailer isn’t offering the system in stores at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The controller is manufactured by YoK, and although its quality may not be on the same level as Nintendo’s original pad, it’s wireless, which means you won’t be limited by a cord when it comes to getting your 16-bit action on. For some fans, that will be more than enough.

Please note that the system cannot ship to a PO Box or APO/FPO address – street addresses only.

The deal will run out, so be sure to head over and get your hands on one now!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

(Thanks to Wario64 for the scoop!)