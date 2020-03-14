GameStop Issues Statement on Coronavirus Precautions

GameStop, like other companies, is taking precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus. The gaming retailer shared some insights into its preventative measures this week in a statement from GameStop‘s CEO, George Sherman, who said the company has put together what it calls a “COVID-19 taskforce” that’s monitoring the situation and establishing guidelines just as countless other companies are. For anyone who’s got a pre-order in at GameStop or is planning on picking up a new game anytime soon, these precautionary measures do not, at the time, involved shutting down the physical GameStop locations.

The statement about GameStop’s plans for coronavirus concerns was shared on Friday just a week before two major games release: DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Many companies have sent out messages to their customers recently to detail what they’re doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and GameStop’s release was timed a week before when many people will be heading to locations to pick up their pre-ordered games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ensuring the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Read more from CEO George Sherman about how we are helping keep guests and associates safe during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://t.co/qP9jDQUmjs pic.twitter.com/eYJs5wnAV9 — GameStop (@GameStop) March 13, 2020

“The customer is at the core of everything we do, and in light of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, our top priority is keeping our customers, associates and communities safe as we continue to closely monitor the situation,” Sherman said in the statement. “We have assembled an internal COVID-19 taskforce dedicated solely to this issue and have instructed our associates to follow the procedures and guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help stem the spread of COVID-19.”

GameStop is providing its stores with “the necessary supply of disinfectant materials and hand sanitizer” and is also asking employees to stay home if they’re sick or show any flu-like symptoms.

While it can’t tell the customers to stay home, it suggested patrons pay attention to their own potential symptoms and follow CDC guidelines when possible. Plenty of people will probably be picking up their pre-ordered games next week at the physical stores, but for those who don’t want to head out and be around others, GameStop recommended shopping online instead.